A Gentleman The Disco Song: Jacqueline Fernandez looks like a hot version of Gabbar, Sidharth Malhotra reminds us of Elvis Presley

After announcing Baat Ban Jaaye, the makers of A Gentleman are making sure to keep the audience engaged by giving a sneak-peek into their first song from the film. Called The Disco Song, this number featuring Sidharth Malhotra and Jacqueline Fernandez takes us back to the retro times. While we see Jacqueline getting into the Gabbar mode with the way she has been styled, Sidharth gives us a glimpse of Elvis Presley with that jacket.

Jacqueline has already enticed us with some groovy numbers including “Latt Lag Gayi” and “Sooraj Duba Hai” among others. And even Sidharth has started to get in touch with his dancer self and has impressed his fans with “Kala Chashma” and “Kar Gayi Chull”. Now, when the two would share the screen space, we hope that they will set the screens on fire. Sid and Jacky’s camaraderie is something to look out for too. Their appearance on Karan Johar’s show, Koffee With Karan, made it evident that their film is going to be a fun ride for the viewers.

As far as the trailer is concerned, Sidharth can be seen playing two roles – one of Susheel and the other being Risky. Talking about his character, Sidharth at trailer launch in Mumbai said, “Arjun is playing a double role and so is Varun. It’s the season of double roles. Our film (A Gentleman) is not a typical double role film. It’s about mistaken identity. There are two different parts with distinctive characteristics. I enjoyed Rishi’s part as I like action. I also enjoyed doing Gaurav’s part as he is a simple man. From within I am more like Rishi. I am not as short-tempered as him, but I am adventurous.”

The film is scheduled for an August release.

