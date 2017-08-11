A Gentleman star Sidharth Malhotra debuts as a rapper with song ‘Bandook meri Laila’. See photo

Sidharth Malhotra has made his debut as a rapper with “Bandook meri Laila” from his forthcoming film A Gentleman. Sidharth Malhotra has made his debut as a rapper with “Bandook meri Laila” from his forthcoming film A Gentleman.

Actor Sidharth Malhotra has made his debut as a rapper with “Bandook meri Laila”, a new age R&B song from his forthcoming film A Gentleman. The song is sung by Ash King with Raftaar rapping along with Sidharth. Jigar Sarvaiya, of the popular composer duo Sachin-Jigar, said in a statement: “Yes, it’s true that Sidharth will be rapping for the song. It is what we call authentic rap like what Eminem does in the West and incidentally, Eminem is Sidharth’s favourite artiste.”

“It’s a new age R&B song, a first of its kind in Bollywood and is in complete sync with his in-film character. At first, we weren’t sure of whether this would work but the first scratch itself was a hit and we decided to go ahead.”

Sachin Sanghavi said it was his idea to get Sidharth to rap because the actor understands the genre of hip hop and raps to a great extent.

“We discussed a lot about music in general in the studio and if given a chance once again we would love to collaborate with him again. He has a baritone voice which is hard to miss. We are very excited with the kind of music we have scored for ‘A Gentleman’. It’s very experimental and diverse and we are touching upon every genre possible,” he added.

Sachin-Jigar are also composing for films like Simran and Bhoomi.

