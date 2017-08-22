A Gentleman song Laagi Na Choote: This Sidharth Malhotra and Jacqueline Fernandez song will give you goosebumps

Sidharth Malhotra makes Jacqueline Fernandez and us go weak in the knees. Sidharth Malhotra makes Jacqueline Fernandez and us go weak in the knees.

Jacqueline Fernandez has been setting the screens on fire with her hot bod, moves and pole dance in her upcoming film A Gentleman. But in the new song from the film, Laagi Na Choote, it is Sidharth Malhotra who will take your breath away.

Girls, be prepared to swoon from the moment Sidharth goes shirtless. The actor looks extremely desirable, and we are not apologetic about swooning over him.

Add to it, Jacqueline and Sidharth’s chemistry is off the charts in this Sachin-Jigar composition sung by Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal. The song also features a steamy lip-lock which is perhaps the liplock the lead actors were talking about during the press conference of A Gentleman in Mumbai. During the press meet, it was revealed that the directors had to stop the duo as they went on to continue the scene. Well, they do look very much into it, which takes it up a notch in comparison to other scenes we have seen in Bollywood films.

A Gentleman presents Sidharth in a never seen before avatar. Following in the footsteps of his contemporaries Varun Dhawan and Arjun Kapoor, the actor plays a double role for the first time in the Bollywood thriller.

Directed and written by Raj & DK, the film is a Fox Star Studios production, starring Sidharth Malhotra and Jacqueline Fernandez. It is set to release on August 25, 2017.

