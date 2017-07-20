A Gentleman song Disco Disco stills: Jacqueline Fernandez, Sidharth Malhotra set to bring house down. See photos

A Gentleman song Disco Disco stills: Sidharth Malhotra and Jacqueline fernandez are going to sizzle through this one. A Gentleman song Disco Disco stills: Sidharth Malhotra and Jacqueline fernandez are going to sizzle through this one.

After Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma’s tripping on “Beech Beech Mei” from Jab Harry Met Sejal, actors Jacqueline Fernandez and Sidharth Malhotra are now geared up to treat the audience with a disco flavour in their upcoming film, A Gentleman.

In a few exclusive stills from the dance number, which will be launched later in the day, the actors seem to be in the perfect party mood, with a special mention to Jacqueline’s stunning avatar.

The actor, who is known for hit dance tracks like “Chittiyan Kalaiyaan” and “Jumme Ki Raat”, has reportedly taken her dance skills to another level with the song. Jacqueline had earlier shared a glimpse of the song video on her Twitter page and wrote,”Wait for it!! The return of Disco 🎵 #TheDiscoSong coming soon @S1dharthM @foxstarhindi.” Sharing a still on Instagram, she captioned, “Party in the afternoon! 😉 #DiscoDisco out at 12 noon tomorrow 💥 @s1dofficial @foxstarhindi.”

The actors have been taking to social media platforms to share sneak peeks into the song, and the latest stills have raised the anticipation among fans. This is the first time that Sidharth and Jacqueline are working together in a film and ever since the trailer launch two weeks ago, people have been talking about the duo’s scorching on-screen chemistry.

Recently, the news of the actor taking up pole dancing in the film was also doing the rounds on the internet. And this one is to be credited to her trainer, Roksolana Chubenko. The Fox Star Studio film has been helmed by director duo Raj and DK. It is set to arrive in theatres on August 25.

