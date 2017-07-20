A Gentleman song Disco Disco: Sidharth Malhotra-Jacqueline Fernandez’s sizzling chemistry will make your hearts go disco-disco, watch video

A Gentleman song Disco Disco: Sidharth Malhotra-Jacqueline Fernandez’s sizzling chemistry will make you go wow. A Gentleman song Disco Disco: Sidharth Malhotra-Jacqueline Fernandez’s sizzling chemistry will make you go wow.

The Disco Disco song from Sidharth Malhotra-Jacqueline Fernandez’s upcoming film A Gentleman is out. The song is an interesting desi take on disco music, and it will make you hit the dance floor almost instantly.

Jacqueline looks stunning as ever while Sidharth’s moves are perfect. This could definitely go on to become the party anthem of the season, with its groovy tunes and impeccable disco beats. Featuring the super talented duo Bosco-Caesar’s choreography, the video is proof that Sidharth and Jacqueline have put in a lot of hard work during the dance classes.

In a few exclusive stills from the dance number, which were shared earlier in the day, the actors looked to be in the perfect party mood and a special mention here to Jacqueline’s stunning avatar.

Jacqueline is known for hit dance tracks like “Chittiyan Kalaiyaan” and “Jumme Ki Raat”, and also has reportedly taken her dance skills to another level with the song. Jacqueline had earlier shared a glimpse of the song video on her Twitter page and wrote,”Wait for it!! The return of Disco 🎵 #TheDiscoSong coming soon @S1dharthM @foxstarhindi.” Also sharing a still on Instagram, she captioned, “Party in the afternoon! 😉 #DiscoDisco out at 12 noon tomorrow 💥@s1dofficial @foxstarhindi.”

Watch Disco Disco song from A Gentleman here:

The actors have been taking to social media platforms to share sneak peeks into the song, and the latest stills have raised the anticipation among fans. This is the first time that Sidharth and Jacqueline are working together in a film and ever since the trailer launch two weeks ago, people have been talking about the duo’s scorching on-screen chemistry.

