A Gentleman song Chadralekha: Jacqueline Fernandez proves why she is the girl of your dreams in this behind-the-scenes video

Jacqueline Fernandez’s behind-the-scenes video of Chandralekha is the best thing to watch this weekend. Jacqueline Fernandez’s behind-the-scenes video of Chandralekha is the best thing to watch this weekend.

Jacqueline Fernandez, who will be seen in A Gentleman opposite Sidharth Malhotra, took to her Instagram account to share a behind-the-scenes video of her song Chandralekha and we can’t take our eyes off her. The lady has taken to the pole, and we have to say, she has taken to it beautifully. This video of her performing is the perfect start to you otherwise dull weekend.

The captioned the video, “This was such an awesome experience @lanaroxy @mpdsdubai learning pole with you!! #Chandralekha would not have been complete without it 💋💋💋 thank you my @shaanmu @sharmajikaladka for this awesome behind the scenes!!”

We see her do different things using the pole and as she swirls and turns, it looks quite magical. We can hear “Chandralekha” in the background, and Jacky who is shooting for the song is doing quite a few things. People are standing around her and cheering, hooting and clapping.

She looks stunning and graceful at the same time. The video also introduces fans to her pole dance instructor Roxy, and everything looks like it was awesome fun. Until Jacqueline slipped. That’s right, just as she was performing, the star slipped and fell. We can see her lying down and say, “I am really injured. I have things get better. But we have ordered lot of painkillers.” She laughs as she continues, “We will just keep popping them all night.” She is adorable and we love her.

A Gentleman is all set to release on August 25, and will see lead actor Sidharth play a double role – that of a hardworking regular office going man, and the other of an adventurous risk taker. We can’t wait to see their sizzling chemistry on screen!

