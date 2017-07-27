A Gentleman song Baat Ban Jaye: Jacqueline Fernandez turns naughty and Sidharth Malhotra is loving it. Watch video

A Gentleman song Baat Ban Jaye: Sidharth Malhotra and Jacqueline Fernandez are painting the beaches of Miami red. A Gentleman song Baat Ban Jaye: Sidharth Malhotra and Jacqueline Fernandez are painting the beaches of Miami red.

The much awaited action comedy of the year, A Gentleman starring Sidharth Malhotra and Jacqueline Fernandez will be out in the theatres on August 25. But before we get to know all about Sidharth’s dual role, one that of a true gentleman named Gaurav, and the other one of a badass Rishi, and get to meet Jacqueline as a bubbly and chirpy girl, we are introduced to the brewing romance between this first time onscreen couple, Jacqueline and Sidharth in the latest song, “Baat Ban Jaye.”

Filmed in the picturesque locales of Miami, the song gives a sneak peek into the fun side of ‘sundar, susheel and risky’, Gaurav who otherwise is a good natured man and loves his ‘same shit, different day’ life. And guess who has brought out the quirky side of shy Gaurav? It is none other than Kavya aka Jacqueline who has in the film’s trailers, expressed desire of seeing the very hot Sidharth getting a little ‘risky’ too.

The song has Jacqueline in her uber hot avatar as she goes around skating and dancing on the beaches of Miami painting the town red. We love Sidharth’s expressions too when Jacky tries to get a little naughty with him.

Jacqueline has stolen hearts in this quirky beach party number. Composed by music composers duo, Sachin-Jigar, the song is crooned by Siddharth Basrur and Priya Saraiya.

Seeing the comfort level between this hot onscreen couple we are reminded of their camaraderie when they sat on the sassy couch of Koffee With Karan together and got candid about each other.

A Gentleman, directed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, (known for films like Go Goa Gone and Shor in the City) releases on August 25, 2017.

