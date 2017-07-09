A Gentleman song Baat Ban Jaaye: Sidharth Malhotra-Jacqueline Fernandez are up for some magic on the dance floor. See photos, videos

A Gentleman to have a recreation of “Baat Ban Jaaye” from Qurbani. A Gentleman to have a recreation of “Baat Ban Jaaye” from Qurbani.

Sidharth Malhotra and Jacqueline Fernandez starrer A Gentleman has been hitting the headlines for all the right reasons but this time it is also going to win the hearts of all the 80s disco fans out there. The film’s trailer is going to have Jacky and Sid dancing to the beats of the hit song “Baat Ban Jaaye” from the film Qurbani. Yes, you heard that right.

And it is definitely going to be a double bonanza because the song is being choreographed by Bosco Martis, who is also the star behind the signature steps of Sidharth Malhotra-Katrina Kaif’s hit song “Kaala Chasma”. Bosco is also going to choreograph a song in Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma’s Jab Harry Met Sejal. Sharing a gif also featuring Bosco, Sidharth wrote, “Doing some magic with @boscomartis ✌️👌after #kalachashma #AGentleman #nofilter”.

Sharing another video where he can be seen stylishly swirling Jacqueline like a perfect gentleman, Sid wrote, “And the madness begins @jacquelinef143 ! #AGentleman trailer out on Monday guys!” Sidharth has posted his macho look for the movie where he can be seen ready to shoot with one revolver in each hand. He wrote, “Get set for some Risky business! Trailer of #AGentleman out tom at noon! @Jacquelinef143 @foxstarhindi releases on 25th August 2017!”

Sidharth is apparently doing a double role in the movie namely Gaurav and Rishi, and while one is ‘susheel’ the latter is ‘risky’ and we don’t know about the movie but Sidharth definitely looks ‘sundar’ everywhere. Wouldn’t it be exciting to see Jac and Sid match their moves in the 90s feel? The trailer will be launched on July 10 while the film is set to release on August 25.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd