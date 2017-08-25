A Gentleman actor Sidharth Malhotra in trouble for insensitive tweet

Angry netizens bashed Sidharth Malhotra for making use of a sensitive time in the country to talk about his film. Angry netizens bashed Sidharth Malhotra for making use of a sensitive time in the country to talk about his film.

Violence erupted in certain parts of the country when Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh was found guilty of raping two ‘sadhvis’ (female followers) by the CBI court in Panchkula, Haryana. Things got heated up when his followers blocked roads, set fire to trains, buses and even destroyed media vans. And as the violence reached its celestial point in certain areas of the country, actor Sidharth Malhotra tweeted demanding peace. But he even ended up promoting his newly released film A Gentleman along with it. People were quick to thrash him for his insensitive tweet.

Sidharth chose the wrong time and tweet to express his concern about the current situation in Haryana. He tweeted, “To all the people of Haryana , please stay safe. Hope you can see our film soon #Agentleman #PeaceAndLove,” and soon found himself under fire. It was quite confusing if he took this opportunity to promote his film, or if he genuinely expressed his concern for the state of Haryana.

Since then angry netizens bashed him for making use of a sensitive time in the country to talk about his film. He later tweeted, “Its really sad to see the situation worsen since morning and see people in Punjab and Haryana suffer. Love and prayers.” But by then, twitteratti had already taken it’s stand.

Check out some of the replies Sidharth Malhotra’a tweet received.

“To people who are commenting on my morning tweets,they were made before the verdict ! Thoughts n prayers,” Sid added later. The actor probably had a good intention for his country but sadly his choice of words went wrong.

On the work front, the actor’s film A Gentleman released this Friday. He is presently also shooting for Aiyaari, where he will be sharing the screen with Manoj Bajpayee for the first time.

