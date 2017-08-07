A Gentleman: Sidharth Malhotra takes Jacqueline Fernandez on a coffee date. See photos

A Gentleman stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Sidharth Malhotra bond over a cup of coffee. A Gentleman stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Sidharth Malhotra bond over a cup of coffee.

Sidharth Malhotra and Jacqueline Fernandez have surely become the hottest on-screen couple Bollywood has ever seen lately. Their impeccable chemistry on and off screen has become a talk of the town but the two are not tired of giving us reasons to talk about them and their film. Recently, the two were on a promotional spree in Mumbai to spread a word about their film, A Gentleman Sundar Susheel Risky. After wrapping up promotions, the two went on a coffee date.

Jacqueline shared a few pictures from their date, and she seemed extremely happy about the outing. The happy-go-lucky actor captioned the picture, “Thanks for the coffee break today @s1dofficial in between promotions!!”

A Gentleman so far has been making news for all the right reasons. The makers released a song recently, “Chandralekha”, which can be tagged as the hottest number of 2017 with beats which will make it difficult for your feet to stop tapping. And serving as a cherry on the top was Jacqueline’s sensuous pole dance in the song.

Taking eyes off from both Sidharth and Jacqueline is going to be a task in this film. Hence, we cannot wait for the release to know what else does this film has to offer. Apart from Sid and Jacky, the film stars Suniel Shetty, who is making a comeback in an anti-hero role.

(Pic credit: Varinder Chawla) (Pic credit: Varinder Chawla)

(Pic credit: Varinder Chawla) (Pic credit: Varinder Chawla)

(Pic credit: Varinder Chawla) (Pic credit: Varinder Chawla)

(Pic credit: Varinder Chawla) (Pic credit: Varinder Chawla)

(Pic credit: Varinder Chawla) (Pic credit: Varinder Chawla)

(Pic credit: Varinder Chawla) (Pic credit: Varinder Chawla)

(Pic credit: Varinder Chawla) (Pic credit: Varinder Chawla)

(Pic credit: Varinder Chawla) (Pic credit: Varinder Chawla)

A Gentleman is slated to be released on August 25.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd