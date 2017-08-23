Sidharth Malhotra says Jacqueline Fernandez’s kids would be named Facebook, Instagram and Twitter

Sidharth Malhotra finds Jacqueline Fernandez a mad and a crazy girl to work with. Sidharth Malhotra finds Jacqueline Fernandez a mad and a crazy girl to work with.

The new ‘Gentleman’ of Bollywood Sidharth Malhotra took the oath ‘Mai jo kahunga No Filter kahunga” (whatever I will say there will be no filter to it) and lived up to his promise on Neha Dhupia’s chat show, No Filter Neha. The actor went on the talk show a few days ahead of his next release A Gentleman, and talked at length about the early days of his career, his co-star Jacqueline Fernandez and his relationship with rumoured girlfriend Alia Bhatt.

A few days back, Sidharth and Jacqueline went out of the way to promote their upcoming release. The duo took a tour of Mumbai city on Sidharth’s bike while Jacqueline recorded it on her phone. While female fans of the handsome actor imagined themselves in Jacqueline’s place on the bike, Jacqueline was not a bit interested in the ‘Sundar, Susheel and Risky’ gentleman who took her on a ride.

Talking about the promotional stunt and Jacqueline’s obsession with social media, Sidharth said, “Jacky is the brand ambassador of social media. While we were on the bike promoting A Gentleman, she was quite worried about her phone as she was doing the live video. She is a mad and a crazy girl to work with. And then she was not interested in me or what we were doing. She was more interested in what’s happening on social media.”

“I think if we take away social media from her, a part of Jacky will die. I also feel one if she has kids, one of them would be named Facebook, one would be named Instagram and one would be Twitter,” joked Sidharth. But for him, Jacqueline is the best kisser on screen.

Taking the conversation further, Sidharth also revealed about his friend and Student Of The Year co-star Varun Dhawan’s obsession with chicken. He said that it got difficult to stay with Varun in the same van when he and Varun both were assistant directors and Varun ate a lot of chicken. Varun had a gastro problem then and the rest of the incident needs no narration.

How he got Student Of The Year had its own story as well. “I went through a lot of auditions. Karan Johar used to play the romantic songs and we had to lip sync. I was really bad at it and the worst part is whenever a Shah Rukh Khan song would play, we just used to stupidly try to copy him and smile sheepishly,” said Sidharth.

When it is Sidharth Malhotra in conversation how can you miss talking about Alia Bhatt? As Neha asked him about his relationship status, Sidharth said that ‘he is very much single’. When asked about what would his Tinder profile read, the actor said he doesn’t need one. And if ever he would have one, it would read, “Sundar, Susheel and Risky Gentleman.” But what caught our attention was when Neha asked Sidharth to name one person from the industry who is “All good things come in small package”, he promptly replied, “Alia Bhatt.” Sidharth’s replies once again left the fans of Sidharth and Alia’s confused about their relationship status.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd