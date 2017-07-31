A Gentleman: Sidharth Malhotra is no more ‘sundar susheel’ and his perfectly chiselled abs are proof. See photo

Sidharth Malhotra shows off his hot-bod on his Instagram account. Sidharth Malhotra shows off his hot-bod on his Instagram account.

If you are worried about Monday blues then A Gentleman aka Siddharth Malhotra is giving you the perfect reason to have something to look forward to. The actor has shared a picture of himself, showing off his perfectly sculpted body, which will definitely make you wave a goodbye to Monday blues. Advising his fans for a daily fitness routine, Sidharth wrote, “Don’t make excuses Make changes!” And we are sure his picture will leave you motivated to hit the gym the very next moment.

The actor has been constantly sharing pictures from his workout, making his Instagram account too hot to handle. But let us tell you that by doing so, he is surely making every ‘Susheel and Sundar’ girl out there, seek a ‘Risky’ guy, just like Sidharth’s character in A Gentleman. For those who are living under the rock, Sidharth’s next film A Gentleman shows him in two different characters. While one of his character, Gaurav is “Susheel and Sundar”, which means obedient and simple, the other one called Rishi is totally “Risky”, who makes Jacqueline Fernandez, the female lead of the film, go weak in her knees.

So, while you pick your type, these pictures of Sidharth will make it difficult for you to come to a decision.

Meanwhile, apart from A Gentleman, Siddharth has been working on his next project Aiyaary, by Neeraj Pandey. The actor has been shooting for the film in London. This film would mark his first with the director, and co-stars Manoj Bajpayee and Rakul Preet.

While Rakul has wrapped the London schedule, Siddharth is still in the city to shoot for some more sequences of the thriller drama.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd