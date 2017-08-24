Sidharth Malhotra reveals his thoughts about Jacqueline Fernandez’s pole dance: There were lot of visuals. I kept saying one more shot

A Gentleman: Sidharth Malhotra and Jacqueline Fernandez are paired opposite each other for the first time. A Gentleman: Sidharth Malhotra and Jacqueline Fernandez are paired opposite each other for the first time.

The moment Sidharth Malhotra and Jacqueline Fernandez walk in the room, you forget that they are here to talk about their upcoming film A Gentleman. Their level of comfort, giggles and chemistry is endearing and not something we’ve seen them share with any of their previous co-stars. These two were last seen in Brothers, where Jackie played the wife of Sid’s brother Akshay Kumar. So how did the tables turn? How did they end up sharing such a crackling chemistry? The actors were at their humorous best while speaking to indianexpress.com in capital New Delhi. Sidharth playfully brought Akshay’s latest hit Toilet: Ek Prem Katha in his reply, “Actually, Akshay sir went to the toilet, and this is what happened. It’s good to use toilet. I was like the true gentleman, waiting for the right opportunity.” Jacqueline quipped, “You know, he was a very very bad brother…”

Directed by Raj and DK, A Gentleman has already grabbed attention for its catchy tagline – Sundar, Susheel, Risky. “Jacqueline is the hot and sundar. I come in the susheel part. And I think our directors are very risky. First of all, we are all a true ‘A Gentleman’ and then we have these three aspects to the film as well,” Sidharth explained.

Sid will be seen in a double role for the first time – Gaurav, who is content with his 9 to 5 job, and Rishi, who lives life on the edge. So, will he like to be Gaurav in real life too? “I won’t be. I would get bored of all the routine and mundanes. I’m pretty lucky and blessed to have a career in acting, where nothing is permanent. So, I found a lot of humour that came out of Gaurav’s life. He has bought a big house and wants to start a family. I’m yet to do all those things,” he said.

Jacqueline’s character Kavya wants Gaurav to get risky. So, will she want her man in real life to get risky too? “I do want Gaurav to be more adventurous in the film. I just feel that even in life, it’s risks which pay off. You have just one shot. So, you have to go with adventure, you have to live your life to the fullest, at the same time, have the balance of Gaurav.” And while Jackie tried to get philosophical, Sid barged in to add zing to it. “She basically wants two-three boys. She wants so many qualities. She is very demanding,” and the two break into giggles.

The film not only has some sizzling romance and high-octane action, but Jacqueline’s sensuous pole dance in the song “Chandralekha” seems to be the flavour of the season. However, speaking on reports that her pole dance scenes have been shortened to avoid trouble with the Censor Board, Jackie said, “We have been very lucky. We haven’t had much of these cuts in our film. I think we aren’t depicting anything erotic and it was fun.” Sid added, “It is a huge sport in America. It is used for fitness and hobby. Her pole dancing is also more of a sport in terms of being anything provocative or erotic. So, I think when they saw the film, they also realised there was no such objection to it.”

Sidharth couldn’t gush any less, when we asked his first thoughts when he saw Jacqueline doing the pole dance on the sets. “There were a lot of thoughts and visuals. I kept saying, one more shot, one more shot. My first reaction was longing for more,” he said with a wink.

The 32-year-old actor had previously told indianexpress.com, that A Gentleman is a ‘popcorn action’, and he maintains his stance. “Yes, it is still the ‘popcorn action’ film. It’s a stress-free watch, you can come with your families. It has action, comedy, good locations, dancing, two versions of me. You might haven’t watched a film from such genre for a lot time where you have this kind of gloss and glamour and then get entertained too,” he assured.

So why was the film called ‘A Gentleman’ and not ‘A Gentlewoman’? Jacqueline said, “Well, that actually can be part two.” Sid jumped to tell us the film’s full name, “Lara Croft A Gentlewoman: Sundar, only sundar and sexy, hot…” We left the two giggling about their personal jokes, making us wonder more about their real-life chemistry.

A Gentleman releases on August 25, and also stars Suniel Shetty, Darshan Kumar, Kushal Punjabi and Supriya Pilgaonkar among others.

