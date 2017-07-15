A Gentleman: Sidharth Malhotra-Jacqueline Fernandez’s next steamy hot look is here. See photo

There were reports that A Gentleman might be a sequel to Hrithik Roshan and Katrina Kaif’s film Bang Bang. There were reports that A Gentleman might be a sequel to Hrithik Roshan and Katrina Kaif’s film Bang Bang.

Bollywood has got its latest stylish movie in the form of A Gentleman. Starring Sidharth Malhotra and Jacqueline Fernandez, makers have released the trailer already. Now, actor Sidharth Malhotra has dropped the latest new poster. The latest one doesn’t pique our curiosity, but, it does maintain the momentum that it has gained since its trailer released. A Gentleman has been able to create a strong buzz. One of the highlights of the film is the hot chemistry between its lead actors: Sidharth and Jacqueline. It also reminds us of Hollywood action-romance flicks like ‘Knight and Day’ and ‘Mr. & Mrs. Smith’. Sidharth shared the poster on his Instagram handle and wrote,” A rush of comedy, action, romance coming your way… #AGentleman our next poster is here! Releasing this #Aug25. @jacquelinef143 @foxstarhindi.”

There were reports that A Gentleman might be a sequel to Hrithik Roshan and Katrina Kaif’s film Bang Bang. However, it’s an entirely new movie. Sidharth earlier spoke about the film and said that A Gentleman is a story of mistaken identity. “It’s an interesting take. It’s a story of mistaken identity and in a film, you will see which one is susheel and which one is risky. If you see the film, you will realize my character is sundar (beautiful), susheel (gentle) but he is not that boring. He has many things in him and seeing that you will also think that he is a bit risky as well,” Sidharth told IANS.

The actor also spoke about working with Jacqueline. “It was lovely and easy to work with her. She makes everyone comfortable. The moment you meet Jacqueline there is no ice breaker moment required as she is the warm and friendly person,” Sidharth said.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd