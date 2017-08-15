A Gentleman: Sidharth Malhotra, Jacqueline Fernandez attend Pro Kabaddi League on Independence Day, sing the National Anthem. See photos, video

Sidharth Malhotra and Jacqueline Fernadez are sharing screen for the first in A Gentleman. Photo by: Saundarya Mehra Sidharth Malhotra and Jacqueline Fernadez are sharing screen for the first in A Gentleman. Photo by: Saundarya Mehra

Sidharth Malhotra and Jacqueline Fernandez, who are busy promoting their forthcoming film A Gentleman, were in Ahmedabad today, to attend the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League (PKL). “Watch me live on Facebook as I join the Kabaddi Heroes to salute India at 70, by singing the National Anthem in Ahmedabad at 7.50pm tonight,” Sid wrote on Twitter before the event.

In his Facebook live video, the actor was heard singing the National Anthem along with all the participants. “It is an immensely proud moment to be a part of the ceremony on Independence Day. Kabaddi is one sport which is gaining a lot of popularity amongst people and being able to watch them play live will be a thrilling experience. I feel proud that the Indian sport is making its mark in the country and worldwide. I am looking forward to my visit to the heritage city of Gujarat,” the Baar Baar Dekho actor had said in a statement to IANS.

Sidharth and Jacqueline are sharing screen for the first in A Gentleman. While managing the promotions of his films, Sid is also shooting for his next film, Aiyaari. There, he will be acting alongside Manoj Bajpayee for the first time. The film tells the story of a spy and his pupil. On the other side, Jacky is preparing for Judwaa 2 trailer launch.

Watch me live on Facebook as I join the Kabaddi Heroes to salute India at 70, by singing the National Anthem in Ahmedabad at 7.50pm tonight. pic.twitter.com/we6XLwHske — Sidharth Malhotra (@S1dharthM) August 15, 2017

While Sidharth was last seen in Baar Baar Dekho opposite Katrina Kaif, Jacqueline appeared in A Flying Jatt with Tiger Shroff, and Dishoom opposite Varun Dhawan and John Abraham.

