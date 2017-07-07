A Gentleman: Sidharth Malhotra introduces impulsive Jacqueline Fernandez who is liked by ‘risky’ guys. See photos

Jacqueline Fernandez’s new look from A Gentleman. Jacqueline Fernandez’s new look from A Gentleman.

Jacqueline Fernandez introduced us to Sidharth Malhotra’s character from their upcoming film A Gentleman. The actor shared a stunning photograph of Sidharth on her Twitter page and wrote, “.@S1dharthM, now here’s someone who is more my type. Rishi – Sundar, not-so-Susheel and so very Risky!! 😍❤ #AGentlemanSundarSusheelRisky”. Well, now it’s time for Sidharth to introduce Jacqueline’s character Kavya to us. The actor shared a picture on his Twitter page and Jacqueline is looking just stunning. Sidharth wrote, “And guys meet the impulsive Kavya – liked by Sundar, Susheel & Risky guys… Get ready for #AGentlemanSundarSusheelRisky @Asli_Jacqueline”.

Earlier, Sidharth shared a picture where he was dressed very simply. The actor took to Twitter and wrote, “I know a sundar, susheel man is totally your type! @Asli_Jacqueline, just like me-Gaurav! #AGentlemanSundarSusheelRisk” The teaser of A Gentleman will be out soon. The two actors were seen in gifs with choreographer Bosco Martis from a song shoot. With what we could understand, it looks like a party number set in a discotheque. A Gentleman will hit theatres on August 25, 2017.

Meanwhile, Sidharth Malhotra is also busy with another project Aiyaari co-starring Manoj Bajpayee. Sidharth recently shot some scenes at India Gate in the capital. The actor also spoke about making roads safer.

“I was shooting here, so when I heard Delhi Traffic Police has started this campaign, I was happy to become a part of this initiative. Anyone of us can be involved in a road accident. Drunk and stunt driving should be avoided. Please abide by the traffic rules. Let’s make Delhi roads safer, so that people can drive easily and avoid accidents. Hopefully, this will make a difference and our authorities will make sure, we are safer,” Sidharth told reporters.

