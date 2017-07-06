A Gentleman: Jacqueline Fernandez wants ‘sundar susheel’ Sidharth Malhotra to get some ‘risky’ vibe. Read their chat

Sidharth Malhotra gets into his formal wear for his next film, A Gentleman with Jacqueline Fernandez. Sidharth Malhotra gets into his formal wear for his next film, A Gentleman with Jacqueline Fernandez.

Sidharth Malhotra is a gentleman. But Jacqueline Fernandez would have liked him a little more if he was ‘risky’. Confused? We are talking about Sidharth and Jacqueline’s upcoming quirky action comedy, A Gentleman which has been creating waves for its title and for the unusual pairing of “sundar, susheel” boy of Hindi film industry, Sidharth aka Gaurav and a fearless Jacqueline aka Kavya, who is ready to take down the bad guys. On Thursday, the Student Of The Year actor posted his yet another look from the movie where he is seen in dapper formal look. Siddharth as Gaurav is a good looking, good natured man who loves his ‘same shit, different day’ life. Mind you, Gaurav is such a gentleman who would never break a traffic rule.

Sharing the picture, Sidharth wrote, “I know a sundar, susheel man is totally your type! @Asli_Jacqueline, just like me-Gaurav ! #AGentlemanSundarSusheelRisk.” Seeing the tweet, came a prompt reply from his female lead Jacqueline. Replying back to him, Jacqueline tweeted, “@S1dharthM haha!! Gaurav comes close, but I like the “Risky” vibe more! Meet him tomorrow at 10 am ❤ 😎 #AGentlemanSundarSusheelRisky.” Earlier when Sidharth’s first look from the film came out, we saw him holding a pan in one hand which suggests he knows household chores and a ‘bandook’ (a gun) in another. Now we know he is not only a simpleton but also has a risky element to his personality.

I know a sundar, susheel man is totally your type! @Asli_Jacqueline, just like me-Gaurav ! #AGentlemanSundarSusheelRisk pic.twitter.com/qQ4fuUir6Q — Sidharth Malhotra (@S1dharthM) July 6, 2017

.@S1dharthM haha!! Gaurav comes close, but I like the “Risky” vibe more! Meet him tomorrow at 10 am ❤ 😎 #AGentlemanSundarSusheelRisky — Jacqueline Fernandez (@Asli_Jacqueline) July 6, 2017

A Gentleman is directed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, (known for films like Go Goa Gone and Shor in the City). It is the story of Gaurav who loves his simple life. Trouble shoots when a mistaken identity case strikes and he is forced to drop the pan and pick up a gun, in order to protect Kavya and himself. Kavya’s words, Gaurav is a “damn boring guy”. Sidharth’s life will be going topsy-turvy in theatres on August 25, 2017.

