A Gentleman: Jacqueline Fernandez, Sidharth Malhotra’s kiss sets your screen on fire. See photos

Jacqueline Fernandez and Sidharth Malhotra can be safely tagged as the new hot couple in town because whenever they make an appearance together they set the temperatures soaring with their chemistry. As if the announcement of them coming together for A Gentleman was not enough, the actors today took to Twitter to announce their trailer launch in a much sensuous manner. Both, Jacqueline and Sidharth, shared a picture in which the two can be seen exchanging a steamy kiss, and we are sure there is much more of their chemistry in the film.

This one single still has reminded us of their camaraderie on the hot seat of Koffee With Karan season 5, where the two were unabashedly flirting with each other and revealed some spicy details about their sexual lives. Well, we can be assured that this was just a glimpse and there is more to be seen in the film, whose trailer will be out on Monday. Before this, the actors introduced each other’s characters, during which we got to know that Sidharth would be playing a double role in this film. While his one character would be intense, the other would be of a person who is calm and composed. Jacqueline, as usual, plays a girl who believes in her instincts and looks uber hot on screen.

Interestingly, Sidharth joins the league of Arjun Kapoor and Varun Dhawan who are appearing on screen in double role for the first time with their films Mubarakan and Judwa 2 respectively. “Arjun is playing a double role and so is Varun. It’s the season of double roles. Our film (A Gentleman) is not a typical double role film. It’s about mistaken identity. There are two different parts with distinctive characteristics,” Sidharth told the media in Mumbai.

Before this, the two were also seen shaking leg with choreographer Bosco Caesar.

