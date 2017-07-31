A Gentleman: Jacqueline Fernandez’s pole dance will spice up your office party, watch video

Jacqueline Fernandez shared a teaser of an upcoming song from her film A Gentleman. Jacqueline Fernandez shared a teaser of an upcoming song from her film A Gentleman.

Jacqueline Fernandez has been updating her fans with a constant dose of latest pictures and posts from her next film A Gentleman co-starring Sidharth Malhotra. Jacqueline created a ripple on social media when she shared a video on her Instagram where she is doing a pole dance. Fans on social media went gaga over Jacqueline’s moves. Now, the actor has shared a teaser of an upcoming song from the film titled “Chandralekha” and she seems to have nailed the moves once again. Jacqueline shared the video on her Twitter page and wrote, “What spices up an office party? Maybe a pole dance ;-) A fun karaoke song coming soon! @S1dharthM @foxstarhindi @TSeries #Chandralekha.

A Gentleman has got a lot of attention from fans for the crackling chemistry between Jacqueline and Sidharth. The film’s two songs – “Disco Disco” and “Baat Ban Jaye” have already become chartbusters. Both Jacqueline and Sidharth are working for the first time together. Earlier, it was reported that the film might be a sequel to Hrithik Roshan and Katrina Kaif-starrer Bang Bang, but director Siddharth Anand denied the rumors.

Earlier, Sidharth spoke about his character from the film. “It’s an interesting take. It’s a story of mistaken identity and in a film, you will see which one is susheel and which one is risky. If you see the film, you will realize my character is sundar (beautiful), susheel (gentle) but he is not that boring. He has many things in him and seeing that you will also think that he is a bit risky as well,” Sidharth told.

