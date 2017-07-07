A Gentleman: Jacqueline Fernandez has finally got her ‘type’ in sauve Sidharth Malhotra, see photo

Sidharth Malhotra looks hot in this new still from his upcoming film, A Gentleman. Sidharth Malhotra looks hot in this new still from his upcoming film, A Gentleman.

It took a lot of effort for ‘susheel and sundar’ Sidharth Malhotra to turn into a ‘risky’ lad. But we would say all the hardwork is worth it now that we have a beauty like Jacqueline Fernandez swooning over him. On Thursday, in a Twitter conversation, Jacqueline asked the Baar Baar Dekho actor to get some ‘risky’ vibe. Adhering to her demands, Sidharth instantly shed his gentleman avatar and got out of his formal wear. And now this ‘Gentleman’ has turned into a handsome hunk flaunting his chiseled and drool-worthy body. But all of this for what? Well, it’s all a promotional gimmick of the two actors ahead of the release of their upcoming quirky action comedy, A Gentleman.

On Thursday, the makers of the film introduced us to the male lead, Gaurav who is a simpleton and doesn’t believe in going out of his way in life. He has no qualms of happy living a monotonous life. But the female lead of the movie, Kavya aka Jacqueline has a problem with Gaurav being so dull and boring, She wants him to get a little adventurous and for this, she is poking him even during the promotions. “.@S1dharthM, now here’s someone who is more my type. Rishi – Sundar, not-so-Susheel and so very Risky!! 😍❤ #AGentlemanSundarSusheelRisky,” wrote an excited Jacqueline after her demand was fulfilled. After comparing the two looks of Sidharth, we would second Jacqueline’s views of him being better as ‘risky’ than ‘susheel’.

.@S1dharthM, now here’s someone who is more my type. Rishi – Sundar, not-so-Susheel and so very Risky!! 😍❤#AGentlemanSundarSusheelRiskypic.twitter.com/AmoIz3aI6g — Jacqueline Fernandez (@Asli_Jacqueline) July 7, 2017

I know a sundar, susheel man is totally your type! @Asli_Jacqueline, just like me-Gaurav ! #AGentlemanSundarSusheelRisk pic.twitter.com/qQ4fuUir6Q — Sidharth Malhotra (@S1dharthM) July 6, 2017

The film directed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK was earlier confused with being a sequel to Hrithik Roshan-Katrina Kaif starrer Bang Bang. But soon Sidharth cleared the air around the rumours. After Brothers, this would be the second film in which Sidharth and Jacqueline will be sharing the screen. It will hit the theatres on August 25, 2017.

