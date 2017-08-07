A Gentleman: Jacqueline Fernandez had injured herself while practicing her pole dance moves, watch video

Jacqueline Fernandez took her skills to a whole new level with her dance moves in A Gentleman giving a serious competition to her contemporaries. Jacqueline Fernandez took her skills to a whole new level with her dance moves in A Gentleman giving a serious competition to her contemporaries.

Pole dancing is also a form of art that requires immense amount of flexibility and training. Nothing is sexier than watching Jacqueline Fernandez try her hand at pole dancing. In a newly released video by Fox Star Studio we get a glimpse of all the struggle the actor had to go through during the training. The most difficult part for Jacqueline Fernandez was to hold herself upside down on the pole, during which she slipped and injured herself.

“It looks beautiful but you know at the same time it requires a lot of strength. When I was done I got this really cool round of applause. It literally was sweat and blood you know,” said Jacqueline Fernandez. Jacqueline has also got the nation grooving with her party tracks like, “Beat Pe Booty”, “Lat Lag Gayee”, “Jumme ki raat”, “Chittiya Kalaiyyan”, “Sooraj Dooba Hai”, but with her dance moves in “Chandralekha” from A Gentleman, she took her skills to a whole new level giving a serious competition to her contemporaries.

Sidharth Malhotra and Jacqueline Fernandez will be coming together for the first time on screen as a romantic couple and the chemistry between them has already got everyone talking. A Gentleman has been shot on the backdrop of breathtaking and picturesque locations of Miami.

A Gentleman is an action comedy that revolves around the mistaken identity of the Sundar and Susheel Gaurav and the Risky Rishi.The posters and trailers have built immense curiosity amongst the audience. The trailer has got the audience all the more excited to witness the action, comedy, romance, and thrill that the film would unfold.

