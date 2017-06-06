A Gentleman first poster: Sidharth Malhotra looks dapper. But why is he holding a pressure cooker lid? See photo

A Gentleman first poster: Sidharth Malhotra is a thorough gentleman in the poster of his upcoming film which also stars Jacqueline Fernandez in the lead role. A Gentleman first poster: Sidharth Malhotra is a thorough gentleman in the poster of his upcoming film which also stars Jacqueline Fernandez in the lead role.

After leaving everyone intrigued with the first look of his film, A Gentleman, actor Sidharth Malhotra has now revealed his look in the movie. On Monday, when the first look of A Gentleman starring Sidharth Malhotra and Jacqueline Fernandez was unveiled, the makers of the film decided to hide the faces of its lead actors behind the logo of the movie poster. While everyone was trying to figure out the reason behind it, Sidharth released the first poster of the film where he looked a thorough ‘Gentleman’.

At midnight, the Baar Baar Dekho actor decided to make his fans meet the ‘sundar’, ‘susheel’ and ‘risky’ gentleman of tinsel town. And as the tagline of the film suggests, Sidharth looked ‘sundar’ in his dapper gentleman look and ‘susheel’ as he held the lid of a pressure cooker in one hand which suggests he knows household chores, too. But for our Student Of The Year, the pressure cooker lid is a weapon too. The ‘risky’ element of his character gets revealed as your eyes hover over his other hand in which he holds a ‘bandook’ (gun). With such quirky characteristics, the movie buffs definitely seem to be in for a delightful August release.

Also read| A Gentleman first look: Not Reload, Sidharth Malhotra and Jacqueline Fernandez’s next looks much more exciting. Watch video

Sharing the poster on his Instagram, Sidharth wrote, “Pressure cooker se leke Bandook – he can use both. First look of #AGentleman guys. @jacquelinef143 here I’m, as promised!” He even called out for Jacqueline who is missing from the first poster of the film. He tweeted, “Hey @Asli_Jacqueline been waiting for you…” To this Jacqueline replied, “hey @S1dharthM – I’m ready, whenever you are!!” Now that Jacqueline is ready too, we will get to see her look from the movie soon too. In his Twitter interaction with the bubbly actor, Sidharth said, “Hey @Asli_Jacqueline I want to show you off to the world ! you did some sick stuff in #AGentleman.” But Jacqueline seems to be busy as she asked Sidharth to wait for an hour. ” Hey @S1dharthM, let’s do it in an hour?! #AGentleman,” tweeted Jacqueline.

Hey @Asli_Jacqueline been waiting for you… — Sidharth Malhotra (@S1dharthM) June 5, 2017

🙋🏽 hey @S1dharthM – I’m ready, whenever you are!! — Jacqueline Fernandez (@Asli_Jacqueline) June 5, 2017

Hey @Asli_Jacqueline I want to show you off to the world ! you did some sick stuff in #AGentleman — Sidharth Malhotra (@S1dharthM) June 6, 2017

Directed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K., (known for films like Go Goa Gone and Shor in the City), A Gentleman is a story of a simpleton Gaurav, (Sidharth Malhotra) who wants to settle down with Kavya (Jacqueline Fernandez). Little does he know about Kavya’s thoughts about him who wants him to shed his gentleman image and be a little more adventurous in life. But his life gets topsy-turvy as he lands in Mumbai for a project.

The film is slated to release on August 25.

