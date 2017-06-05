A Gentleman first look: Not Reload, Sidharth Malhotra and Jacqueline Fernandez’s next looks much more exciting. Watch video

A Gentleman first look: Sidharth Malhotra and Jacqueline Fernandez release the first look of their upcoming film. A Gentleman first look: Sidharth Malhotra and Jacqueline Fernandez release the first look of their upcoming film.

Sidharth Malhotra and Jacqueline Fernandez will soon be seen in a quirky action comedy – A Gentleman. Just to tickle your memory buds, the two stars were set to team up for a film called Reload but looks like the makers have changed its working title, and have found A Gentleman far more interesting. Yes, that’s the final name of the film and its first look teaser was released today by Fox Star Studios. But what’s more intriguing is the fact that for some reason, the makers of the film have decided to hide the faces of its lead actors behind the logo of the movie poster. The film is directed by Raj & DK.

Both Sidharth and Jacqueline took to Twitter to share the first look of their film A Gentleman. Sidharth tweeted, “Get ready to meet the Sundar, Susheel, Risky me. Catch a glimpse of #AGentleman! @Asli_Jacqueline @foxstarhindi” Jacky resonated Sid’s words andwrote, “All set for a sundar, susheel & risky Gentleman!? Here’s a glimpse of #AGentleman @S1dharthM @foxstarhindi @krishdk”

A Gentleman will mark Sidharth Malhotra’s first movie with Jacqueline Fernandez. The film will be set in the sleepy suburb in the US. Gaurav, (Sidharth Malhotra) wants to settle down. He already has purchased a huge house, does a boring 9-5 job and now he wants to pop the question to Kavya (Jacqueline Fernandez). What he does not know is Kavya is dreading this very moment, since she is in no hurry, and wants more adventure in her life. But she also hopes that Gaurav comes out from his mundane life and learns to be more adventurous too.

Gaurav suddenly has to leave for an assignment in Mumbai. A case of mistaken identity brings him closer to a bunch of dangerous operatives. Soon trouble follows him to Miami and every move threatens to blow up the life he dreamed of having for so long. A Gentleman will release on August 25.

