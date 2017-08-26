A Gentleman directors Raj and DK: We saw Sidharth-Jacqueline’s onscreen chemistry and now it is spilling out everywhere

College friends from Andhra, Raj and DK left their jobs as software consultants in the US, to try and pursue their dream in Bollywood. College friends from Andhra, Raj and DK left their jobs as software consultants in the US, to try and pursue their dream in Bollywood.

Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, popularly known as director duo Raj and DK, are ready with their fifth Bollywood film – A Gentleman, starring Sidharth Malhotra and Jacqueline Fernandez. This after having movies like Shor In the City, Go Goa Gone and Happy Ending to their credit. So, what ensures that these two keep all their film as different as chalk and cheese in terms of genres? In an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com, the two got candid and spoke for each other.

“It is a conscience choice that when we make our next film, it should be different from the previous film, even though there is a common tonality that comes in. As audience we love various kind of cinema and our efforts have always been to make different kind of films. That’s why we like mixing genres and infuse it with some freshness,” the two said.

In the times when producers and ad film makers are turning directors, Raj and DK, the college friends from Andhra Pradesh and software consultants in the US, left their flourishing jobs and took a six-months chance to try and pursue their dream in Bollywood. Half a dozen films down they are still here and continue to work together. So how do these two maintain a creative harmony?

“When you grow into something together, you tend to stick as a unit. It’s built in mechanism between us. Others find it interesting but we have come a long way, we know the working of one another. Before the shoot starts we know what shots we want. Of course, as the day progresses we divide the tasks and it helps us finish things on time and seamlessly. It is a complete teamwork,” they explained.

From having a working title of ‘Reload’, how did their latest one ended up being called A Gentleman: Sundar, Susheel, Risky? Raj and DK said, “The movie’s name is ‘A Gentleman’ and the idea was to offer a matrimonial description of a guy, who is ‘sundar and susheel’, but instead of going in that direction we went with ‘Sundar, Susheel and Risky’. It conveys the fun and quirkiness of the film. ‘Reload’ was a working title and didn’t make sense. It was more of our joke to call it ‘Reload’ because we didn’t have a title.”

The two directors denied all reports that A Gentleman was anywhere close to films like True Lies, Kiss Kiss Bang Bang, Die Hard or Lethal Weapon. The only similarity being they all are action comedies like their movie.

When asked what they liked and disliked about Sidharth and Jacqueline, the two spoke in unison. “They both are very driven, very committed and are director’s actors. Jacqueline is too sweet and energetic and it makes us wonder how can she be so bubbly and chirpy all the time. I haven’t seen either of them in a bad mood so what can you complain about. Sidharth is so driven and passionate. He has become more a collaborator with us than an actor for hire. Jacqueline, just the high on life.”

And taking note of the crackling chemistry between Sid and Jackie, Raj and DK said, “In the past few months when the studio marketing team saw the film, they saw the chemistry was striking between them, even off the camera. So, we saw that in the film and now it is spilling out everywhere.”

If given a chance, which one their past films would they want to direct again to make it better? “Obvious choice would be Happy Ending. Not to better it, but because we did it like a meta film, a little too niche. We did it a very self-aware romantic comedy, like it knows it is a romantic comedy and it goes by the rules of romantic comedy. We would have liked to present it as a small romantic comedy, rather than a big studio national scale one. We could still take parts from it and make something else,” the director duo shared.

