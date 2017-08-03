A Gentleman Chandralekha song: Dear Jacqueline Fernandez & Sidharth Malhotra, we wish office parties were so much fun

A Gentleman: Jacqueline Fernandez is oomph factor of the Chandralekha song. A Gentleman: Jacqueline Fernandez is oomph factor of the Chandralekha song.

A Gentleman makers have released another party song from their film. The track, which is titled Chandralekha, is nothing like what the name suggests. The song will make you dance and drool over the two hotties on screen, Siddharth Malhotra and Jacqueline Fernandez. In fact, no offence, but Jacqueline is too hot to handle in this number. And her pole dance is, of course, the oomph factor of this track, and sure to set your hearts racing.

But let’s face it, in which part of the earth do we see an office party happening in this manner? Do you see hot men around you in the office or a possibility to do a pole dance? Forget all, do we dress up like Jacqueline (reality check, we cannot.) We wish parties at the office were so happening, in fact, parties anywhere were so happening. But of course, there are exemptions, maybe in the West you can experience this, but in India. Forget it.

Sidharth Malhotra moves are so nice that you want to dance along with him. He is effortless and gives equal competition to Jacqueline in terms of performance.

Sidharth-Jacqueline’s chemistry is something that has already become the talk of the town, and their groovy dance moves make this track one of the coolest party numbers. A Gentleman is a Fox Star Studios production and is written and directed by Raj & DK.

It is set to release on August 25, 2017. The talented Sachin-Jigar are the music composers of this film.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd