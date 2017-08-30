A Gentleman box office collection day 6: Sidharth Malhotra film affected by Mumbai rains?

A Gentleman movie collections might be affected due to Mumbai rains. A Gentleman movie collections might be affected due to Mumbai rains.

A Gentleman starring Sidharth Malhotra, Jacqueline Fernandez and Suniel Shetty received a mixed response from the audience and critics. It was set to perform decently at the box office, but looks like the movie’s luck has run out. Siddharth and Jacqueline have churned out a decent actioner, but Mumbai rains seem to have affected the movie’s collections. So much so, Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter to tweet that this movie was a ‘DUD’.

He wrote, “#AGentleman is a DUD… Fri 4.04 cr, Sat 4.36 cr, Sun 4.73 cr, Mon 2.03 cr, Tue 1.60 cr. Total: ₹ 16.76 cr. India biz.”

In the meantime, A Gentleman cannot expect to see a rise in growth this weekend with other new releases like Shubh Mangal Saavdhan and Baadshaho. And with Toilet Ek Prem Katha and Bareilly Ki Barfi, along with Babumoshai Bandookbaaz already running, next weekend will offer a variety of choice for viewers. It can, in fact, be said that the cinegoers are going to be spoilt for choice.

A Gentleman directed by Raj and DK is about a spy Rishi, his another avatar Gaurav and a Miami based Indian girl Kavya. How the plot unravels to reveal connections between each character forms the rest of the story. The movie released on the big screens on August 25.

Will the movie manage to limp its way back to performing better? Or is this the end for Sidharth Malhotra’s movie? After Baar Baar Dekho, the lead actor is surely in need of a box office success.

