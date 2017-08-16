Watch: Sidharth Malhotra’s rap and Jacqueline Fernandez’s moves are highlights of A Gentleman song Bandook Meri Laila

A Gentleman: Sidharth Malhotra, Jacqueline Fernandez sizzle up the screen. A Gentleman: Sidharth Malhotra, Jacqueline Fernandez sizzle up the screen.

We are still not over Jacqueline Fernandez’s “Chandralekha” performance but it seems her upcoming film A Gentleman is not yet done with giving us reasons to celebrate the film. Now, the makers have released another song, “Bandook Meri Laila”, which marks the debut of Sidharth Malhotra as a rapper. The actor has rapped for the first time along with Raftaar. While that is one of the highlights of the song, the leggy lass Jacqueline will make you sweat with her hotness. We are definitely envious of her sex appeal and glamour!

In the video of the song, Jacqueline and Sidharth are seen running away from the henchmen and taking them on with guns. If you listen to the song carefully, you will realise the actor has used the gun as a metaphor for Jacqueline. Well, a lot of guys would say the same thing from now on.

The trippy song, by music composers Sachin-Jigar, will definitely become a hit. The earlier tracks from the album, “Chandralekha” and “Baat Ban Jaaye”, are already a hit among the audience, and “Bandook Meri Laila” is going to be no different.

A Gentleman will present Sidharth Malhotra in a never seen before avatar. The actor plays a double role in the Bollywood thriller.

The film is a Fox Star Studios production, starring Sidharth Malhotra and Jacqueline Fernandez, and is written and directed by Raj & DK. It is set to release on August 25, 2017.

