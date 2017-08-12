A Gentleman song Bandook Meri Laila: After pole dance, Jacqueline Fernandez is ready for some action. Watch teaser

Jacqueline Fernandez packs some punches in A Gentleman’s Bandook Meri Laila song. Jacqueline Fernandez packs some punches in A Gentleman’s Bandook Meri Laila song.

A Gentleman Sundar Susheel Risky’s Chandralekha is one of the best dance numbers of 2017 but now it is time to brace-up for an action song from the Sidharth Malhotra and Jacqueline Fernandez thriller. Now, you may ask what’s an action song? Bandook Meri Laila, featuring Sidharth Malhotra and Jacqueline Fernandez, is not a regular song but a background score. It shows Sidharth, and even Jacqueline, packing some punches and taking on henchmen, sent by Suniel Shetty who plays an anti-hero in the film.

While we are patiently waiting for Bandook Meri Laila to release, and to see how risky Sidharth is in the song, we cannot get over the fact that Jacqueline too will have some action sequences. We totally know that she would make being a bad-ass look too sexy to handle. Even Sidharth agrees that Jacky looks hot with those two guns in her hand. In a behind the scene video, director Raj Nidimoru spoke about how excited Jacqueline was to know that she would be performing some cool action, just like Sidharth.

But Jacqueline had to take multiple retakes of gun shoot scenes. In the video, the actor revealed that the only instruction she was given was to not blink while firing the gun, which was nearly impossible for her. So, after multiple takes, Jacqueline successfully shot for the scene.

Apart from Jacqueline’s action, it is Sidharth’s debut as a rapper with this song that has made us impatient for the release of the song. Sachin-Jigar, said in a statement: “Yes, it’s true that Sidharth will be rapping for the song. It is what we call authentic rap like what Eminem does in the West and incidentally, Eminem is Sidharth’s favourite artiste.”

“It’s a new age R&B song, a first of its kind in Bollywood and is in complete sync with his in-film character. At first, we weren’t sure of whether this would work but the first scratch itself was a hit and we decided to go ahead.”

