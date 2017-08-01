A Gentleman song Baat Ban Jaye making video: Jacqueline Fernandez, Sidharth Malhotra shot it after a thunder storm

Latest News
A Gentleman song Baat Ban Jaye making: Jacqueline Fernandez and Sidharth Malhotra live up every moment in this beach party number, which was shot in Miami. The two give a perfect dose of the sizzling chemistry. This is for the first time when Sidharth and Jacqueline will share the screen space in this action-comedy.

August 1, 2017
A Gentleman’s party number Baat Ban Jaye made us fall in love with Jacqueline Fernandez all over again. There is no doubt that the actor looks smoking hot in the song, and her chemistry with Sidharth Malhotra comes off as extremely effortless. But what would be your reaction if we tell you that the song was shot right after a thunder storm? Well, the song, which has been shot in Miami, is a bonding song between Gaurav (Sid) and Kavya (Jacqueline). However, before the shoot, a thunder storm hit Miami but right after a couple of hours, the entire location became fresh and lively, just as required for the song.

Sidharth revealed that it was one of the most fun songs to shoot because it did not require much choreography. Jacqueline said that the actor would throw her in the water, and the two would often relax in between the shoots. But what one cannot get over is Jacqueline’s hotness, which surely would have made every man out there drool on every shot.

The action drama directed by Raj and DK, showcases Sidharth in a double role for the first time. The actor will be playing a ‘Susheel Sundar’ character of Gaurav while his other role of Rishi is totally ‘Risky’ just how the tagline of the film suggests.

