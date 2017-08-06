A Gentleman actor Sidharth Malhotra: Why would I care about Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt’s careers?

Sidharth Malhotra began his acting career with Student of the Year alongside Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt. Sidharth Malhotra began his acting career with Student of the Year alongside Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt.

Starting his career in Bollywood as an assistant director in Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol starrer My Name Is Khan, Sidharth Malhotra would be bittersweet with his career so far. His performances have been praised and condemned alternatively and it is rare for somebody to have a career so mixed. While his performance in Kapoor & Sons was praised, his work in Baar Baar Dekho was panned by the critics and audiences alike. The actor, who made his acting debut in Student of the Year, would be keeping his fingers crossed for his upcoming film A Gentleman alongside Jacqueline Fernandez. What does he think of the competition? Does he compare his career to Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt who debuted alongside him in Student of the Year?

Speaking to Mid-Day, the 32-year old actor Sidharth Malhotra said, “Competition, in this industry, has a different connotation. Here, there will always be people who have worked before you. You have to make peace with the fact that there will even be better performers coming in after you. In order to maintain your sanity, you can only compete with your last performance. That’s all that matters. Why would I care about Varun and Alia’s careers? I have too much on my plate to worry about anyway.”

Sidharth Malhotra will also be starring in Ittefaq, a thriller directed by Abhay Chopra. Sonakshi Sinha and Akshaye Khanna will also act in the film. It will be interesting to observe the trajectory of Sidharth Malhotra’s career.

His A Gentleman is slated to be released on August 25.

