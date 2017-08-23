Sidharth Malhotra talks about how rap happened to him in this A Gentleman video

Sidharth Malhotra debuted as a rapper with A Gentleman song Bandook Meri Laila. Sidharth Malhotra debuted as a rapper with A Gentleman song Bandook Meri Laila.

We have many reasons to watch A Gentleman. However, no points for guessing that the sizzling chemistry of Jacqueline Fernandez and Sidharth Malhotra tops the list. The recently released song Bandook Meri Laila not only gave us the first action song but also revealed an unknown talent of Sidharth. The actor has turned rapper for the song, which is being hailed by his fans.

In a behind the scenes video, Sidharth talks about how rapping happened to him. He gives credit to the musical duo Sachin and Jigar for the idea and says while he is “hidden”, this number is surely topping the chartS because of the composer’s “talent”.

Sidharth Malhotra, who is a great fan of Hip Hop music, recorded his portion of the rap in just three hours.

The actor took to Twitter sharing, “This rap made the song special for me thanks to @SachinJigarLive #BandookMeriLaila http://bit.ly/GentlemanRapper @foxstarhindi @TSeries”.

While Sid is, of course, showcasing his talent, the video gets better with the presence of hot and happening Jacqueline. The way she moves in the song, it will surely make every guy go weak in their knees.

A Gentleman revolves around the mistaken identity of the Sundar and Susheel Gaurav and the Risky Rishi. The action comedy also features Jacqueline Fernandez as Kavya, who would be seen in an action avatar for the first time.

The trailer of the film and the sensational songs have already generated immense anticipation amongst the audience.

