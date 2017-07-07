A Gentleman actor Sidharth Malhotra: It’s the season of double roles

The concept of one actor playing two characters is back in Bollywood says Sidharth Malhotra. The concept of one actor playing two characters is back in Bollywood says Sidharth Malhotra.

With Arjun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra playing double roles in their films, the concept of one actor playing two characters is back in Bollywood. Arjun will be seen in a double role in Mubarakan and Sidharth too will be seen in twin avatar – as Gaurav and Rishi in A Gentleman while Varun will reprise the role of Raja and Prem in Judwaa 2.

Sidharth, however, insists his role in A Gentleman is not a typical double role. “Arjun is playing a double role and so is Varun. It’s the season of double roles. Our film (A Gentleman) is not a typical double role film. It’s about mistaken identity. There are two different parts with distinctive characteristics,” Sidharth told reporters here at an event.

The 32-year-old actor said he enjoyed playing both the roles in the film but identifies more with Rishi, who is an adventurous guy. “I enjoyed Rishi’s part as I like action. I also enjoyed doing Gaurav’s part as he is a simple man. From within I am more like Rishi. I am not as short-tempered as him, but I am adventurous,” he said.

The film is directed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK and the duo said Sidharth was the perfect choice for the film. “We felt he is a good actor for action films but he hasn’t done much in that space. We felt he is fit to do action as he has the physicality, body language, good personality and at the same time we could play him down as a simple boy,” Raj said. The film is set to release on August 25.

