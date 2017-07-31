A Gentleman actor Jacqueline Fernandez recalls her days as a waitress. See photos

Jacqueline Fernandez shared some cute photos of herself, while recalling her days of being a waitress. Jacqueline Fernandez shared some cute photos of herself, while recalling her days of being a waitress.

Bollywood has been a zone for mainly star studded actors hailing from filmy family but it has also seen the rise of outsiders who come from no filmy background but manage to rule the kingdom. Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez has a similar story. Recently she took to Instagram to share some cute photos of herself, while recalling her days of being a waitress. “I had a part time job as a waitress when I was 14.. This sure brought back memories!! Can I take your order pls!! @ithinkfitnesscafe rocks!!!! #healthy #happy #fit 💟💟💟” she wrote while sharing pictures of herself.

The actor who has shared the screen with popular Bollywood stars like Ranbir Kapoor, Arjun Rampal and Salman Khan will soon be seen with Sidharth Malhotra in A Gentleman. The film is an action comedy that will revolve around the mistaken identity. Sidharth Maholtra will be seen in a double role – Gaurav and Rishi. While Gaurav is quite and simple, Rishi happens to be a risk taker. Jacqueline would be playing the role of Kavya, a girl who loves thrill and risk. She is seen holding guns in both her hands and looks like she is ready to kick butts. She has done some pretty cool action sequences in the film.

The actors are paired opposite each other for the first time and have been receiving huge appreciation for their chemistry. The two had come together for the promotion of their film on Koffee With Karan earlier this year. A Gentleman will be releasing on August 25.

