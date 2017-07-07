A Gentleman: 5 interesting things we got to know about Sidharth Malhotra, Jacqueline Fernandez film in its teaser preview

Sidharth Malhotra and Jacqueline Fernandez in a still from A Gentleman. Sidharth Malhotra and Jacqueline Fernandez in a still from A Gentleman.

Is Sidharth Malhotra playing a double role in A Gentleman? This, only time will tell, but for now, we definitely know that Sid has a good side in the film named Gaurav, and his bad side is named Rishi. Jacqueline is her chirpy self and on being asked how it was romancing Sidharth in the film, she said, “It was easy.” So, definitely, the two actors are like firecrackers on-screen. This out and out action comedy is keeping us guessing a lot about Sid’s character, but till we know more, this is what you need to know:

Here are five reasons why we are excited about the trailer, and of course the film.

1) The ‘sundar susheel’ Sidharth Malhotra

Yes, you are going to feat your eyes on the very hot Sidharth Malhotra, aka Gaurav, being a ‘good’ guy, and we saw a glimpse of him cooking too. He is definitely the guy every girl dreams of.

2) The Risky Sidharth Malhotra

And then, we also have another side to him. Sidharth looks great in the preview, but what took us with surprise is that his character Gaurav has a grey shadow too. Rishi looks like a total baddie, and we are looking forward to Sid’s this avatar.

3) Jacqueline Fernandez is a Girl with Guns

This is probably Jacqueline’s first out and out action flick. She has been a part of Kick and Dishoom, but here you are going see her being the girl with guns and of course, she looks great in all the beach scenes too.

4) Action sequences

Sidharth Malhotra will also be seen doing some amazing action sequences. He has trained from a French action choreographer, Cyril Raffaelli. Sidharth maintains that there is no CGI used and most of the action is done by him, and let us tell you, we are quite impressed.

5) Suniel Shetty

We were pleasantly surprised spotting Suniel Shetty in the preview. He is looking hotter than before and is like a ‘Godfather’ in this film. Sidharth’s bad guy avatar, Rishi reports to Suniel Shetty and that is going to be great fun to watch on screen.

Sidharth Malhotra and Jacqueline Fernandez’s film, A Gentleman, has been making some buzz from some time, and today we watched a preview of the teaser. The trailer will be launched on Monday, July 10th. The film is set to release on August 25, 2017.

