A fan thought Nargis Fakhri is Katrina Kaif lookalike. Nargis obliged him like a boss

Nargis Fakhri was recently misunderstood as Katrina Kaif. Nargis Fakhri was recently misunderstood as Katrina Kaif.

Nargis Fakhri was misunderstood as Katrina Kaif! Yes, this very incident happened with the actor recently and she shared about it on her official Twitter page. We have seen this American model and actor in a number of films like Rockstar, Madras Cafe, Main Tera Hero and Housefull 3 too. But more than the incident, her reply to that and thereafter the fans’ reaction is simply epic.

Nargis Fakhri wrote, “A man just said hi Katrina can I take a pic. I said thanks but I’m not her. He said oh ok I’ll take a pic of u anyway cuz u look like her. 😂”

But this was not it! On this tweet a fan commented, “Yeah u both look quite similar and both of u r beautiful in ur own ways… Keep shining Nargis..! And she has a spot on reply for it, “Yeah, brown hair, brown eyes, fair skin & tall..easily can b mistaken.it’s a compliment. Nothing better than being mistaken 4 a beautiful woman❤️”

Nargis’ Banjo co-star Riteish Deshmukh and Lauren Gottlieb‏ too tweeted their reactions on this. “😂😂😂😂 welcome to India, ” posted Riteish. Nargis is hot and beautiful and there is no doubt about this! She keeps sharing her pictures on social media. Other than these comments, Nargis later posted, “Amazing how people just go ahead & take a picture of u not knowing who u are,😳 even when u say no, they do it anyway. So weird 😳🤦🏻‍♀️🤦🏻‍♀️.”

See all Nargis Fakhri’s tweets here:

A man just said hi Katrina can I take a pic. I said thanks but I’m not her. He said oh ok I’ll take a pic of u anyway cuz u look like her. 😂 — Nargis (@NargisFakhri) July 1, 2017

See Riteish Deshmukh and Lauren Gottlieb‏ tweets here:

😂😂😂😂 welcome to India — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) July 1, 2017

🤦🏻‍♀️🤦🏻‍♀️🤦🏻‍♀️🤦🏻‍♀️ — Lauren Gottlieb (@LaurenGottlieb) July 1, 2017

Rockstar actor Nargis Fakhri has been away from limelight for a long time. That’s because she was preparing to serve her fans with something special. Recently, Nargis has made her singing debut in collaboration with Punjabi artiste Parichay and rapper Kardinal Offishall. The track is titled “Habitaan Vigaad Di”.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd