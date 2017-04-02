A Death In The Gunj: Konkana Sen Sharma’s directorial film to have a special screening before its theatrical release

Konkana Sen Sharma’s directorial A Death In The Gunj will be screened on April 7. Konkana Sen Sharma’s directorial A Death In The Gunj will be screened on April 7.

A Death In The Gunj, starring Kalki Koechlin and Vikrant Massey, and directed by actor Konkana Sen Sharma will be screened on April 7 at 7 pm. Liberty Cinema in Marina Lines, Mumbai has been chosen as the venue and the official Twitter page has confirmed the same. This is a special screening as the movie is yet to hit the screen for the public.

Konkana Sen Sharma also tweeted, “Since many of you have asked, here’s a chance to watch our film A Death in the Gunj! Book your tickets for this special screening!”

Konkana had shared in interviews earlier that this story was something that her father, Mukul Sharma used to tell her when she was young. This thriller is set in 1979, and was shot in McCluskieganj, Jharkhand. She had said that this is a coming of age film.

The film is produced by Udta Punjab director Abhishek Chaubey and also stars Ranvir Shorey, Neeraja fame actor Jim Sarbh and Gulshan Devaiah in pivotal roles. The film has already been screened at the Toronto Film Festival and it also opened the Mumbai Film Festival. Before this, Konkana Sen Sharma had directed a short film titled Naamkoron.

On the acting front, Konkana was last seen in Sonakshi Sinha starrer Akira directed by AR Murugadoss. She played the role of a pregnant police officer. She is also a part of the cast of Lipstick Under My Burkha, which is currently in a tangle with the censor board. The CBFC has banned the film for its ‘unacceptable content.’

