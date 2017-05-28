A Death In the Gunj actor Vikrant Massey: I am dying to work with Tabu

Vikrant Massey has done films like Lootera, Dil Dhadakne Do, Lipstick Under My Burkha and Half Girlfriend. Vikrant Massey has done films like Lootera, Dil Dhadakne Do, Lipstick Under My Burkha and Half Girlfriend.

Vikrant Massey might be going by his own sweet pace to sign Bollywood projects, but his romance with the camera isn’t new. The actor who has been around for more than a decade, is one of the fine examples of actors making a smooth transition from television to films. After impressing the audience with TV shows like Balika Vadhu, Baba Aiso Varr Dhoondo and Qubool Hai, Vikrant entered Bollywood playing the quintessential buddy to Ranveer Singh in 2013 film Lootera. Ask him about him about his career graph, and he gives credit to his audience.

“God’s been kind. There are only two factors as to why I am here. First is the supreme power up there and second, the people. I am here only because of them. They have appreciated me during my television endeavours. They have appreciated me in my small stints in films and here I am. It’s been magical and unreal because I honestly never expected to be here. I owe everything I have to people,” Vikrant said during an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com.

Vikrant Massey in a still from Lootera with Ranveer Singh. Vikrant Massey in a still from Lootera with Ranveer Singh.

Vikrant went on to do films like Dil Dhadakne Do, Lipstick Under My Burkha and Half Girlfriend, each one as different as chalk and cheese. So how does he manage to maintain an equilibrium?

“I had always wanted to be an actor and I always wanted to act in films. Television happened because it had to happen. I have always admired Mr. Naseeruddin Shah, Mr. Anupam Kher, the late Om Puri ji and Amitabh Bachchan. I have always wanted to do something like them. As I said earlier, be it television or films, people have been very, very kind.”

Vikrant’s latest is actor-turned-director Konkona Sen Sharma’s A Death In The Gunj, where he plays a more central role. “I didn’t choose the part. I just wanted to work with Konkona, to be very honest. She liked my work in Lootera and we worked on Lipstick together. And maybe that’s why Konkona thought to cast me in this important role, the protagonist of the story… The entire story is through this boy’s point of view. He’s a very sensitive guy. Probably one of those misfits in the society,” Vikrant said.

Vikrant Massey with his A Death In The Gunj director Konkona Sen Sharma. (Photo: APH IMAGES) Vikrant Massey with his A Death In The Gunj director Konkona Sen Sharma. (Photo: APH IMAGES)

A Death In The Gunj also stars Kalki Koechlin, Ranvir Shorey, Tilotama Shome, Jim Sarbh, Gulshan Devaiah, Om Puri and Tanuja. It is set to release on June 2.

So does he prefer Konkona as a co-star or Konkona as a director? “She is so calm and so easy and I think that is probably because she knows what she wants. When you know that, you don’t need to run behind people with a stick. I am lucky because I am probably one of the few people who knows that Konkona is a great director too. When you are shooting films with a shoe-string budget like this one, you really need to put in all your efforts,” the 30-year-old actor said.

Vikrant Massey with Kalki Koechlin in a still from A Death In The Gunj. Vikrant Massey with Kalki Koechlin in a still from A Death In The Gunj.

Vikrant worked with Anil Kapoor in Dil Dhadakne Do. He also shares screen space with veterans Tanuja and late actor Om Puri in A Death In the Gunj. What were his takeaways from these big stars? “Anil Kapoor is fantastic. Words fall short to see his determination. He is nearly 60 and his energy is that of a 16-year-old boy. He actually puts all of us to shame. With regards to Om ji, I have no second thoughts when I say this that a lot of what I have done in the film has been guided and helped by him and and Tanuja ji and the rest of the cast. It was also heartwarming to see a man, who is a name of reckon with, is actually coming and patting my back and asking ‘I hope you are fine’. It means a lot to me,” Vikrant remembers.

Watch | A Death In The Gunj Trailer

Vikrant, whose next is titled Pujya Pitaji, is “dying to work with Meghna Gulzar, Shakun Batra, Imtiaz Ali…” But when asked whom he’d like to romance onscreen, with a shy smile, he says, “I am not that good a romantic. So if we keep that romance aside, I would like to act with Tabu and Priyanka Chopra. These two women are the finest actors that we have in the country. Alia is one of them and we have worked together for an ad. But one woman I really want to work with before I die is Tabu.”

Vikrant Massey had also featured in a TVC with Vikrant Massey had also featured in a TVC with Alia Bhatt

He shares an interesting story, “There was a time… Tabu stays in my friend’s society and she had stepped out of the elevator and I was entering the same elevator and I am not exaggerating, I actually stopped breathing. I am a huge fan of hers. I really want to work with her.”

