90s heroines Manisha Koirala, Tabu, Pooja Bedi can outshine today’s leading ladies. See pics

Manisha Koirala, Tabu and Pooja Bedi may have made their mark in the 90s and can happily dazzle us when they chose to make a public appearance. Hell, they can outshine today’s leading ladies… what sorcery is this?

We saw them together at a party at Jackie Shroff’s sea-facing apartment. Dressed in pristine white, Manisha and Tabu, two of the most talented leading ladies of Bollywood 90s, looked more youthful than ever. The occasion was costume designer Ana Singh’s birthday. Manisha and Tabu were joined by Jackie’s wife Ayesha, Pooja Bedi, Farah Khan Ali, Sangeeta Bijlani, and Chunky Pandey. The picture having Manisha, Tabu and Pooja Bedi evokes a strong feeling of nostalgia.

We saw Manisha in hit 90s films like Bombay and Akele Hum Akele Tum. Tabu was seen in Maachis, while we saw a scintillating Pooja Bedi in Jo Jeeta Wahi Sikander co-starring Aamir Khan. Manisha shared the picture on Instagram and captioned it, “Bestest party ever!!!💝🎄😘#friendslikefamily.” The actor also shared another picture having Manisha, Jackie and Pooja Bedi. Manisha captioned the picture, “Dada the coolest n the most stylish man n Pooja the happiest.”

Meanwhile, Manisha Koirala is yet to see the new version of Humma Humma. Talking to indianexpress.com, Manisha said, “I am very keen to see what they have done with the song. I hope it is as good as the original.”The actor, however, was frank enough to say that she would have her objections if the new version is not as good as the original number. When asked of iconic songs should be remade, Manisha told, “If it is done well why not? If not then I do object.”

