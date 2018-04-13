65th National Film Awards: Full winners list

Late actor Vinod Khanna has been awarded with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award. Late actor Vinod Khanna has been awarded with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award.

65th National Film Awards were held at PIB Conference Room at Shastri Bhawan in New Delhi. The jury of the awards was headed by veteran director Shekhar Kapur. The jury panel has 10 members which includes screenwriter Imtiaz Hussain, lyricist Mehboob, South Indian actress Gautami Tadimalla, Kannada director P Sheshadri, Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury, Ranjit Das, Rajesh Mapuskar, Tripurari Sharma and Rumi Jaffrey.

The award ceremony for National Film Awards 2018 will be held on May 3, 2018, and all the awards will be presented by President Ram Nath Kovind.

Here a look at all the 65th National Film Awards winners:

Best Film: Assamese film Village Rockstars

Best Direction: Jayaraj, Bhayanakam

Best Actor (Male): Riddhi Sen, Nagarkirtan

Best Actor (Female): Sridevi, MOM

Best Supporting Actor (Male): Fahad Fazil, Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum

Best Supporting Actor (Female): Divya Dutta, Irada

Dadasaheb Phalke Award: Vinod Khanna

Best Original Screenplay: Sajeev Pazhoor, Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum.

Best Adapted Screenplay: Jayaraj, Bhayanakam

Best Hindi Film: Newton

Best Malayalam film: Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum

Best Marathi film: Kaccha Limbu

Best Kannada film: Hebbettu Ramakka

Best Oriya film: Hello Aarsi

Best Jasari film: Sinjar

Best Ladkhi film: Walking With The Wind

Best Tulu film: Paddayi

Best Bengali Film: Mayurakshi

Best Telugu film: Ghazi

Best Assamese Film: Ishu

Best Tamil film: To Let

Best Gujarati Film: DHH

Nargis Dutt Award for Best Film on National Integration: Dhappa

Best Popular Film providing wholesome entertainment: Baahubali: The Conclusion

Best Non-Feature Film: Water Baby

Best Educational Film: The Girls We Were and The Women We Are

Best Animation Film: The Fish Curry and Tokri: The Basket

Best Film on Art and Culture: Girija: A life of music

Best Film on Social Issues: I am Bonnie and Veil Done

Best Short Film (Fiction): Mayyat

Best Music Direction: A R Rahman, Kaatru Veliyidai

Best Background Score: A R Rahman, MOM

Best Male Playback Singer: K J Yesudas, “Poy Maranja Kalam” in Viswasapoorvam Mansoor

Best Female Playback Singer: Shashaa Tirupati, “Vaan” in Kaatru Veliyidai

Best Lyrics: Prahlad, Muthu Ratnada Pyate

Best Audiography: Avinash Sonawane, Pavasacha Nibandha

Best Cinematography: Nikhil S Praveen, Bhayanakam

Special Jury Award: A Very Old Man With Enormous Wings.

Special Mention Awards: Marathi film Morkiya, Oriya film Hella Aarsi and Malayalam film Take Off

Newton was declared the Best Hindi Film at the 65th National Film Awards.

Best Action Direction: S. S. Rajamouli’s Baahubali: The Conclusion

Best Choreography: Ganesh Acharya, Toilet Ek Prem Katha’s song “Gori Tu Latth Maar”.

Best Special Effects: Baahubali: The Conclusion

Best Makeup artist: Ram Rajjak, Nagarkirtan.

Best Production Design: Santhosh Raman, Take Off

Best Sound Design and Best Recordist: Walking with the Wind

Assamese film Village Rockstars won big at the 65th National Film Awards.

Best Child Artist: Banita Das, Village Rockstars

Best Children’s Film: Mhorkya, Amar Bharat Deokar

Best Non-Feature Films Director: Nagraj Manjule

Best Debut Film of a director: Pampally, Sinjar

