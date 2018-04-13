65th National Film Awards: Full winners list

65th National Film Awards were held at PIB Conference Room at Shastri Bhawan in New Delhi. The jury of the awards was headed by veteran director Shekhar Kapur. The jury panel has 10 members which includes screenwriter Imtiaz Hussain, lyricist Mehboob, South Indian actress Gautami Tadimalla, Kannada director P Sheshadri, Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury, Ranjit Das, Rajesh Mapuskar, Tripurari Sharma and Rumi Jaffrey.
The award ceremony for National Film Awards 2018 will be held on May 3, 2018, and all the awards will be presented by President Ram Nath Kovind.
Here a look at all the 65th National Film Awards winners:
Best Film: Assamese film Village Rockstars
Best Direction: Jayaraj, Bhayanakam
Best Actor (Male): Riddhi Sen, Nagarkirtan
Best Actor (Female): Sridevi, MOM
Best Supporting Actor (Male): Fahad Fazil, Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum
Best Supporting Actor (Female): Divya Dutta, Irada
Dadasaheb Phalke Award: Vinod Khanna
Best Original Screenplay: Sajeev Pazhoor, Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum.
Best Adapted Screenplay: Jayaraj, Bhayanakam
Best Hindi Film: Newton
Best Malayalam film: Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum
Best Marathi film: Kaccha Limbu
Best Kannada film: Hebbettu Ramakka
Best Oriya film: Hello Aarsi
Best Jasari film: Sinjar
Best Ladkhi film: Walking With The Wind
Best Tulu film: Paddayi
Best Bengali Film: Mayurakshi
Best Telugu film: Ghazi
Best Assamese Film: Ishu
Best Tamil film: To Let
Best Gujarati Film: DHH
Nargis Dutt Award for Best Film on National Integration: Dhappa
Best Popular Film providing wholesome entertainment: Baahubali: The Conclusion
Best Non-Feature Film: Water Baby
Best Educational Film: The Girls We Were and The Women We Are
Best Animation Film: The Fish Curry and Tokri: The Basket
Best Film on Art and Culture: Girija: A life of music
Best Film on Social Issues: I am Bonnie and Veil Done
Best Short Film (Fiction): Mayyat
Best Music Direction: A R Rahman, Kaatru Veliyidai
Best Background Score: A R Rahman, MOM
Best Male Playback Singer: K J Yesudas, “Poy Maranja Kalam” in Viswasapoorvam Mansoor
Best Female Playback Singer: Shashaa Tirupati, “Vaan” in Kaatru Veliyidai
Best Lyrics: Prahlad, Muthu Ratnada Pyate
Best Audiography: Avinash Sonawane, Pavasacha Nibandha
Best Cinematography: Nikhil S Praveen, Bhayanakam
Special Jury Award: A Very Old Man With Enormous Wings.
Special Mention Awards: Marathi film Morkiya, Oriya film Hella Aarsi and Malayalam film Take Off
Best Action Direction: S. S. Rajamouli’s Baahubali: The Conclusion
Best Choreography: Ganesh Acharya, Toilet Ek Prem Katha’s song “Gori Tu Latth Maar”.
Best Special Effects: Baahubali: The Conclusion
Best Makeup artist: Ram Rajjak, Nagarkirtan.
Best Production Design: Santhosh Raman, Take Off
Best Sound Design and Best Recordist: Walking with the Wind
Best Child Artist: Banita Das, Village Rockstars
Best Children’s Film: Mhorkya, Amar Bharat Deokar
Best Non-Feature Films Director: Nagraj Manjule
Best Debut Film of a director: Pampally, Sinjar
