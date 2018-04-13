Presents Latest News

65th National Film Awards announcement LIVE UPDATES

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: April 13, 2018 12:16:05 pm
Newton Newton was declared the Best Hindi film at the 65th National Film Awards.

The announcement of the 65th National Film Awards are being held at PIB Conference Room, Shastri Bhawan in New Delhi. The chairpersons of the three juries (Feature, Non-feature and Writing) for the 65th National Film Awards are announcing the awards for the different categories. This year, the jury is being headed by director Shekhar Kapur. The jury panel has 10 members which includes screenwriter Imtiaz Hussain, lyricist Mehboob, South Indian actress Gautami Tadimalla, Kannada director P Sheshadri, Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury, Ranjit Das, Rajesh Mapuskar, Tripurari Sharma and Rumi Jaffrey.

After the announcement, the award ceremony for the 65th National Film Awards will be held on May 3, 2018. National Film Awards will be given by the President Ram Nath Kovind. Dadasaheb Phalke Award will also be announced at the same ceremony.

12:16 (IST) 13 Apr 2018
Best Choreography

The award for the best choreography goes to Ganesh Acharya for Toilet Ek Prem Katha's song  "Gori Tu Latth Maar". 

12:13 (IST) 13 Apr 2018
Best Action Direction

S. S. Rajamouli's Baahubali: The Conclusion has been given the award for Best Action Direction. 

12:12 (IST) 13 Apr 2018
Best Gujarati Film

GHH is the Best Gujarati Film. 

12:11 (IST) 13 Apr 2018
Best Tamil film

The Best Tamil Film award goes to To-Let. 

12:11 (IST) 13 Apr 2018
Best Assamese Film

The award goes to Ishu. 

12:10 (IST) 13 Apr 2018
Best Telugu film

The Ghazi Attack starring Rana Daggubati gets the Best Telugu film award. 

12:09 (IST) 13 Apr 2018
Best Bengali Film

Best Bengali Film award goes to Mayurakshi. 

Shekhar Kapur strongly recommends that Mayurakshi goes to Cannes Film Festival. 

12:08 (IST) 13 Apr 2018
Best Hindi Film

Amit V Masurkar directorial Newton starring Rajkummar Rao and Pankaj Tripathi gets the Best Hindi Film award. 

12:06 (IST) 13 Apr 2018
Best Kannada film

The award goes to Hebbettu Ramakka. 

12:05 (IST) 13 Apr 2018
Best Tulu film

Paddayi is the Best Tullu Film. 

12:04 (IST) 13 Apr 2018
Best Ladkhi film

The award goes to Walking With The Wind. 

12:03 (IST) 13 Apr 2018
Best Malayalam film

The award for Best Malayalam film has been given to Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum. 

12:02 (IST) 13 Apr 2018
Best Marathi film

Kaccha Limbu gets the award for Best Marathi Film. 

12:01 (IST) 13 Apr 2018
Best Oriya film

Hello Aarsi gets the Best Oriya Film award. 

12:00 (IST) 13 Apr 2018
Best Film in Jasari

The award goes to Sinjar. 

11:58 (IST) 13 Apr 2018
Special Mention Awards

Marathi film - Morkiya, Oriya film - Hella Aarsi and  Malayalam film- Take Off got the Special Mention Awards. Commenting on Hello Aarsi, Shekhar Kapur said, "If I try to make that film I will fail." Pankaj Tripathi got a special mention for his performance in Newton. 

11:54 (IST) 13 Apr 2018
Best Short Film (Fiction)

Marathi film Mayyat has been adjudged the Best Short Film in the fiction category. 

11:53 (IST) 13 Apr 2018
Best Film on Social Issues

I am Bonnie and Whale Done share the Best Film on Social Issues award. 

11:52 (IST) 13 Apr 2018
Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur announces the awards

Before announcing the awards, filmmaker Shekhar Kapur appreciates the regional cinema being made in the country. He said, "I didn't know there are movies made in Assam that make it to Cannes."

11:50 (IST) 13 Apr 2018
Best Film of Art and Culture

Girija: A life of music has won the Best Film of Art and Culture at the 65th National Film Awards. 

11:49 (IST) 13 Apr 2018
Best Animation Film

The Best Animation Film award has been given to The Fish Curry and Tokri: The Basket. 

11:48 (IST) 13 Apr 2018
Best Director

The best director award goes to Nagraj Manjule. 

11:47 (IST) 13 Apr 2018
Special Jury Award

The special jury award has been given to A Very Old Man With Enormous Wings. 

11:46 (IST) 13 Apr 2018
Best Educational Film

The 65th National Film Award for the Best Educational Film goes to The Girls We Were and The Women We Are.

11:43 (IST) 13 Apr 2018
Best Non Feature Film

Water Baby has been adjudged as the Best Non-Feature Film this year. 

The National Film Awards are considered to be the highest honour in Indian cinema. Dadasaheb Phalke Award will also be announced at the same ceremony. Last year, filmmaker Kasinathuni Viswanath was honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award.

