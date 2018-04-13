65th National Film Awards announcement LIVE UPDATES

Newton was declared the Best Hindi film at the 65th National Film Awards. Newton was declared the Best Hindi film at the 65th National Film Awards.

The announcement of the 65th National Film Awards are being held at PIB Conference Room, Shastri Bhawan in New Delhi. The chairpersons of the three juries (Feature, Non-feature and Writing) for the 65th National Film Awards are announcing the awards for the different categories. This year, the jury is being headed by director Shekhar Kapur. The jury panel has 10 members which includes screenwriter Imtiaz Hussain, lyricist Mehboob, South Indian actress Gautami Tadimalla, Kannada director P Sheshadri, Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury, Ranjit Das, Rajesh Mapuskar, Tripurari Sharma and Rumi Jaffrey.

After the announcement, the award ceremony for the 65th National Film Awards will be held on May 3, 2018. National Film Awards will be given by the President Ram Nath Kovind. Dadasaheb Phalke Award will also be announced at the same ceremony.