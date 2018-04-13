65th National Film Awards announcement LIVE UPDATES

The announcement of the 65th National Film Awards are being held at PIB Conference Room, Shastri Bhawan in New Delhi. The chairpersons of the three juries (Feature, Non-feature and Writing) for the 65th National Film Awards are announcing the awards for the different categories. This year, the jury is being headed by director Shekhar Kapur. The jury panel has 10 members which includes screenwriter Imtiaz Hussain, lyricist Mehboob, South Indian actress Gautami Tadimalla, Kannada director P Sheshadri, Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury, Ranjit Das, Rajesh Mapuskar, Tripurari Sharma and Rumi Jaffrey.
After the announcement, the award ceremony for the 65th National Film Awards will be held on May 3, 2018. National Film Awards will be given by the President Ram Nath Kovind. Dadasaheb Phalke Award will also be announced at the same ceremony.
Highlights
Special Mention Awards
Marathi film - Morkiya, Oriya film - Hella Aarsi and Malayalam film- Take Off got the Special Mention Awards. Commenting on Hello Aarsi, Shekhar Kapur said, "If I try to make that film I will fail." Pankaj Tripathi got a special mention for his performance in Newton.
Best Educational Film
The 65th National Film Award for the Best Educational Film goes to The Girls We Were and The Women We Are.
Best Non Feature Film
Water Baby has been adjudged as the Best Non-Feature Film this year.
The award for the best choreography goes to Ganesh Acharya for Toilet Ek Prem Katha's song "Gori Tu Latth Maar".
S. S. Rajamouli's Baahubali: The Conclusion has been given the award for Best Action Direction.
GHH is the Best Gujarati Film.
The Best Tamil Film award goes to To-Let.
The award goes to Ishu.
The Ghazi Attack starring Rana Daggubati gets the Best Telugu film award.
Best Bengali Film award goes to Mayurakshi.
Shekhar Kapur strongly recommends that Mayurakshi goes to Cannes Film Festival.
Amit V Masurkar directorial Newton starring Rajkummar Rao and Pankaj Tripathi gets the Best Hindi Film award.
The award goes to Hebbettu Ramakka.
Paddayi is the Best Tullu Film.
The award goes to Walking With The Wind.
The award for Best Malayalam film has been given to Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum.
Kaccha Limbu gets the award for Best Marathi Film.
Hello Aarsi gets the Best Oriya Film award.
The award goes to Sinjar.
Marathi film Mayyat has been adjudged the Best Short Film in the fiction category.
I am Bonnie and Whale Done share the Best Film on Social Issues award.
Before announcing the awards, filmmaker Shekhar Kapur appreciates the regional cinema being made in the country. He said, "I didn't know there are movies made in Assam that make it to Cannes."
Girija: A life of music has won the Best Film of Art and Culture at the 65th National Film Awards.
The Best Animation Film award has been given to The Fish Curry and Tokri: The Basket.
The best director award goes to Nagraj Manjule.
The special jury award has been given to A Very Old Man With Enormous Wings.
