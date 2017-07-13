5 years of Cocktail: Deepika Padukone and Diana Penty remember the special film and send love to director Homi Adajania, See photos

Homi Adajania directed film Cocktail, which had Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone and newcomer Diana Penty in the lead roles, clocks five today. Homi Adajania directed film Cocktail, which had Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone and newcomer Diana Penty in the lead roles, clocks five today.

Deepika Padukone’s latest post is for a person whom she referred to as ‘my best man ever’. No, it is not Ranveer Singh. Deepika is talking about director Homi Adajania as her film Cocktail clocks five today. Deepika shared a message for her director. She Instagramed an image with Homi and wrote, “My best man ever!You set me free…Thank You for giving me Veronica;she will be a part of my life forever!I love you Homer!❤️ @homster @anaitashroffadajania #dineshvijan #saif @dianapenty #Cocktail.”

Cocktail had Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone and newcomer Diana Penty in the lead roles. The film also had Dimple Kapadia and Boman Irani in supporting roles. Randeep Hooda too had a special appearance. Cocktail gave high praise to Deepika Padukone’s performance and was declared as the best performance of her career that time, earning her Best Actress nominations at various award ceremonies. Deepika was honoured with a Smita Patil memorial award for her breakthrough performance. The film also emerged as a major commercial success in both India and abroad.

Diana Penty too remembered the film, and considering it was her debut film, Cocktail is much more special to her. Diana too shared a special post celebrating the day. She posted a few stills from the film and wrote along, “First films will always be special. I would not have been here if it wasn’t for #Cocktail. Thank you to everyone who has been a part of my journey so far and big ❤ to all of you for the love you send me everyday! #5YearsOfCocktail and 5 years of Bollywood for me ☺️☺️😁@homster #DineshVijan @deepikapadukone #SaifAliKhan.”

See the posts shared by Cocktail actors Deepika Padukone and Diana Penty:

Well these special posts from the leading ladies of Cocktail, mainly for the captain of the shop – director Homi Adjania, it surely proves that the film is still special to all of them.

