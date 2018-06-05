5 Weddings trailer: This Rajkummar Rao and Nargis Fakhri starrer looks quite dated

5 Weddings stars Rajkummar Rao and Nargis Fakhri in lead roles. 5 Weddings stars Rajkummar Rao and Nargis Fakhri in lead roles.

Rajkummar Rao is popularly known as the actor with a Midas touch. With his stellar list of performances, Rao has time and again proved that even in a bad film, he can manage to shine. The trailer of his latest outing 5 Weddings just dropped and one wonders what prompted the actor to take up this film.

The trailer starts with the film’s lead actress Nargis Fakhri as she’s given the task to write an article about Indian weddings. She travels to India and Rajkummar Rao, a cop, is assigned the task of escorting her. She travels to Punjab, casually mocks Indians and their English accents and it feels like an episode of Outsourced. The trailer starts off being breezy but soon transforms into a serious film about Hijras. Nargis’ character transforms from a fluff piece writer to an investigative journalist.

Fakhri and Rao then delve into a romantic space and this is when you realise that it was supposed to be a love story. It’s too soon to judge the outcome of this film just by its trailer but if this is what the makers are showing to draw the audience in, it looks like they don’t have much to offer.

Nargis Fakhri hasn’t worked in Hindi films for quite some time. In fact, the last film that starred Nargis in a significant role was 2016’s Banjo. Rajkummar Rao, on the other hand, is having the best time at the movies. 2017 was his year and even in 2018, he has delivered a strong performance with Omerta. His upcoming films include Fanne Khan, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, Stree and Mental Hai Kya.

5 Weddings has been in the making for quite some time now and is finally up for release on September 21. Directed by Namrata Singh Gujral, the film also stars Bo Derek and Candy Clark.

