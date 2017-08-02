Shah Rukh Khan enjoys breaking away from fast-paced lifestyle

Shah Rukh Khan took a family vacation to Los Angeles before starting with his hectic promotional trip Shah Rukh Khan took a family vacation to Los Angeles before starting with his hectic promotional trip

Just before getting into the hectic multi-city promotional tours for his forthcoming Bollywood entertainer Jab Harry Met Sejal last month, superstar Shah Rukh Khan took a family vacation to Los Angeles. He says it was a “refreshing experience”. During the holiday, the actor and his family members chose to stay in an Airbnb home — a Beverly Hills estate — instead of a high-end hotel.

Talking about it, Shah Rukh said in a statement: “There’s no place like home to disconnect from the outside world, and spend some time with oneself. Being able to break away from a fast paced lifestyle, several thousand miles away from the city has been a refreshing experience.”

Shah Rukh, who is currently on a whirlwind itinerary trying to keep the buzz on for his latest film, which is releasing on Friday, says in Los Angeles, he enjoyed living like the the locals and it was “an ideal break”.

The home where the Bollywood ‘Badshah’ stayed comes with a tennis court and pool. In between his vacation, Shah Rukh kept fans updated through social media about how he was unwinding.

Jab Harry Met Sejal, directed by Imtiaz Ali, also features Anushka Sharma. Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma visited Varanasi to promote their upcoming movie Jab Harry Met Sejal. Shah Rukh enthralled the crowd that had gathered to cheer for both the actors. Shah Rukh and Anushka indulged in some fun activities while promoting the movie. SRK’s production house Red Chillies Entertainment shared some pictures and videos on Twitter that suggest that the duo enjoyed their Varanasi trip.

Shah Rukh and Anushka recently went to Dubai to promote the movie too. The team also promoted it in London and Australia. The movie is scheduled to release on 4th August 2017.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App