What Varun Dhawan wants to gift Alia Bhatt on her birthday

The success of our film Badrinath Ki Dulhania’ That will be the biggest gift for both of us: Varun Dhawan. The success of our film Badrinath Ki Dulhania’ That will be the biggest gift for both of us: Varun Dhawan.

Actor Varun Dhawan wants to gift the success of his film Badrinath Ki Dulhania to his co-star Alia Bhatt, who will be celebrating her birthday soon after the release of the movie. When Alia asked Varun what he wants to gift her, the actor said here on Thursday: “The success of our film ‘Badrinath Ki Dulhania’. That will be the biggest gift for both of us. Apart from that, I will definitely gift her something on her birthday.”

Commando 2 movie review

The Udta Punjab actress was asked about her plans on her birthday, which falls on March 15. “I haven’t planned anything on my birthday. I want to eat cheese balls on my birthday,” she said. Speaking about the film, which will release on March 10, Varun says that “Badrinath Ki Dulhania” is a complete family-oriented movie and will please the audience of any age for its sensible and entertaining content.

“Holi is around the corner and our film is releasing during that time so we have treated this like a festive release. We want people to celebrate the festival with our film. Badrinath is a family oriented film which is an out and out family entertainer.” On the preparation part, Alia said: “Varun’s accent was a bit difficult than mine in the film since he belongs to Jhansi and I belong to Kota which is an educational hub of Rajasthan.”

“Every actor prepares for his film, but it should look like an effortless performance onscreen and people should forget Alia and Varun and only see Vaidehi and Badri onscreen,” Varun said about the film.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd