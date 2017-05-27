40 years of Amar Akbar Anthony: Amitabh Bachchan shares rare photo when Abhishek and Shweta visited him on sets

Amitabh Bachchan shared some rare images as Amar Akbar Anthony turned 40. Amitabh Bachchan shared some rare images as Amar Akbar Anthony turned 40.

How time flies. It was only yesterday when Amitabh Bachchan waltzed into our households when he tapped his foot on a rather quirky number — “My name is Anthony Gonsalves”. As Amitabh’s towering figure swaggered through the ballroom, Parveen Babi managed to stay delightful despite doing so little on screen. Budding Bollywood stars today can learn a thing or two from actors who knew how to entertain the audience without being too loud. As Amar Akbar Anthony completes 40 years today, Amitabh sprinted down a memory lane and managed to come up with a cache of memories and images that are still vivid in our minds. Some of these images were part of one’s childhood.

In a series of tweets, Amitabh wrote, “T 2436 – 40 years of ‘Amar Akbar Anthony’ .. what a film and what amazing memories .. one day it shall be disclosed ..T 2436 – 40 years of ‘Amar Akbar Anthony’ .. amazing .. ran for 25 weeks in 25 theatres in Mumbai .. !! and still runs .., a classic.” The actor shared some pictures from the movie. But one that has caught our attention is a rare picture of Amitabh with his children Shweta and Abhishek Bachchan. Shweta and Abhishek visited Amitabh on the sets of Amar Akbar Anthony when the actor was doing the song “My name is Anthony Gonsalves”. The actor wrote on Twitter, “T 2436 – 40 years of Amar Akbar Anthony .. and Shweta and Abhishek visit me on the set when I was doing the song ‘my name is Anthony Gonsalves.”

T 2436 – 40 years of Amar Akbar Anthony .. and Shweta and Abhishek visit me on the set when I was doing song ‘my name is Anthony Gonsalves pic.twitter.com/bNq8kBTSf7 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 26, 2017

T 2436 – 40 years of ‘Amar Akbar Anthony’ .. amazing .. ran for 25 weeks in 25 theatres in Mumbai .. !! and still runs .., a classic pic.twitter.com/Fn2QXX3qgc — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 26, 2017

Directed by Manmohan Desai, 1977 film Amar Akbar Anthony remains a classic and can be called the ultimate ‘masala’ film of that era. The story revolved around three brothers who got separated during childhood and were raised in three different faiths before finally meeting each other.

