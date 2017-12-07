3 Storeys teaser: Farhan Akhtar’s next production venture uncovers stories hidden inside a chawl

3 Storeys starring Pulkit Samrat, Richa Chadha, Sharman Joshi and Renuka Shahane will release on February 16, 2018. 3 Storeys starring Pulkit Samrat, Richa Chadha, Sharman Joshi and Renuka Shahane will release on February 16, 2018.

Just a day before Farhan Akhtar’s latest production Fukrey Returns’ release, the actor-director-producer has shared the teaser of his upcoming production venture titled 3 Storeys. The film starring Sharman Joshi, Renuka Shahane and Masumeh Makhija also brings back Fukrey actors Pulkit Samrat and Richa Chadha in pivotal roles. But are all of them sharing screen space? At least, the teaser hints at a different story.

The minute-long teaser takes us through every nook and corner of a chawl or a residential unit in Mumbai. The thrilling clip shows all the actors giving a sneak peek into their characters leaving us thinking about their ‘real’ faces. While on one hand it looks like a murder mystery and how three stories at the three levels of the chawl have some connection to it, on the other hand it hints at a plot based around love and betrayal. Its makers claim that 3 Storeys “explores intertwined lives where secrets are revealed and life in this small community is not as it seems.”

Farhan Akhtar and Pulkit Samrat, both tweeted the teaser. The film is directed by debutant Arjun Mukherjee and co-produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan. The makers had in June released its motion poster leaving many excited. Pulkit had shared it on Twitter saying, “Some stories are worth sharing.” Even Renuka Shahane posted that time, “Take a look at a film I’m so excited about. ‘3 Storeys'”

First look#3StoreysTeaser coming out at 12.30pm… Stay Tuned… pic.twitter.com/S92k13bZ01 — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) December 7, 2017

3 Storeys was previously scheduled to release on August 25 this year. But the film got postponed to February 16, 2018.

