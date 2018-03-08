3 Storeys: Five reasons to watch Sharman Joshi, Richa Chadha and Renuka Shahane starrer

3 Storeys starring Sharman Joshi, Richa Chadha and Renuka Shahane releases this Friday. 3 Storeys starring Sharman Joshi, Richa Chadha and Renuka Shahane releases this Friday.

Bankrolled by Priya Sreedharan, Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, 3 Storeys, starring Sharman Joshi, Renuka Shahane, Masumeh Makhija, Pulkit Samrat and Richa Chaddha, narrates different stories of people living on different floors of a chawl in Mumbai. Interestingly, the stories of these people are connected. With three Bollywood releases this week, Hate Story 4, Dil Junglee and 3 Storeys, we give you five reasons that make 3 Storeys stand apart from the rest of the lot.

Content-driven Script

3 Storeys is a tale about the residents of a dilapidated housing colony in Mumbai and their grey secrets. Every character in the film has a past which has an impact on the present and interestingly the lives of all of them seems to be connected. The trailer of the Anurag Mukerjee directorial has already piqued curiosity about the real faces of the characters. Also, from the looks of it, the film doesn’t look like a masala Bollywood film packaged with unessential dance and song sequences. It was only the interesting script of 3 Storeys which made the producers Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani invest in the film.

Renuka Shahane

Renuka Shahane is returning to silver screen after 14 years in 3 Storeys. Renuka Shahane is returning to silver screen after 14 years in 3 Storeys.

52-year-old actor Renuka Shahane, popular as ‘Pooja Bhabhi’ of Hum Aapke Hain Koun, is making a comeback to the silver screen after 14 years with 3 Storeys. The almost unrecognisable look of the actor in the trailer of the film has left her fans excited to see what she has in her kitty. It is the genre of the film which made Renuka sign the film as this is an unexplored area for her as an actor. She was last seen in Salman Khan and Preity Zinta’s Dil Ne Jisse Apna Kaha.

Mystery

Bollywood has not yet fully explored the genre of mystery and when it did, it has failed miserably. Apart from Vidya Balan starrer Kahaani, Rahasya starring Kay Kay Menon and a few classics like Ittefaq (1969), CID and Gumnaam, the Hindi filmmakers have missed hitting the right chords with moviegoers time and again. Now, 3 Storeys looks promising as it has all the four themes – love, betrayal, adultery and diamonds which make for perfect ingredients of a thriller mystery. The makers claim that 3 Storeys “explores intertwined lives where secrets are revealed and life in this small community is not as it seems.”

After Fukrey, Richa Chadha and Pulkit Samrat have reunited for 3 Storeys. After Fukrey, Richa Chadha and Pulkit Samrat have reunited for 3 Storeys.

Star cast

3 Storeys has an ensemble cast including Sharman Joshi, Richa Chadha, Renuka Shahane, Pulkit Samrat and Masumeh Makhija. The cast of the film attended acting workshops with Atul Mongia to translate the emotions of their characters efficiently on screen. Pulkit Samrat plays the role of poor boy Vilas who has mystery written all over his face. Richa Chadha has already got attention with her voice over in the trailer. She says, “Filmo me zindagi kitni hi superhit kyun na dikhein, real life may sab kuch ulta seedha hi toh hota hai na. (No matter how superhit life appears to be in the world of films, in real life, things are always the opposite.) Every face in the movie reflects different emotions. Sharman Joshi has donned a dual look. Initially, he is a lover boy who looks dapper with a clean-shaven face and the second one has him sporting a moustache and spectacles.

Sharman Joshi and Masumeh Makhija in 3 Storeys. Sharman Joshi and Masumeh Makhija in 3 Storeys.

Excel Entertainment

Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s Excel Entertainment has been delivering some good films since 1999. The production house has given movie buffs films like Dil Chahta Hai, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Rock On, Lakshya and Dil Dhadakne Do among others. With a success rate like this, 3 Storeys seems to be worth a watch.

