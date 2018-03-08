3 Storeys box office prediction: This Richa Chadha and Renuka Shahane film is expected to earn Rs 3 crore in the first weekend

3 Storeys starring Sharman Joshi, Richa Chadha and Renuka Shahane releases this Friday. 3 Storeys starring Sharman Joshi, Richa Chadha and Renuka Shahane releases this Friday.

Excel Entertainment’s 3 Storeys, starring Sharman Joshi, Renuka Shahane, Masumeh Makhija, Pulkit Samrat and Richa Chaddha, is hitting the theatres on March 9. The film narrates the intersecting stories of people living on different floors of a chawl in Mumbai. Helmed by Arjun Mukherjee, the film has piqued the interest of fans with its quirky trailer.

But considering the lack of any big-ticket stars and an extensive marketing policy for the film, will it be able to attract enough traction at the theatres?

Trade analyst Girish Johar remarks that there is a very selective audience that a film like 3 Storeys will cater to. “3 Storeys is the kind of thriller that will appeal to a very niche urban audience. Its opening collection could be around Rs 50-75 lakhs and by the weekend, it could earn a total of around Rs 2-3 crore. If the film brings good content to the table and is supported with a solid word of mouth, its weekend collection could also go up considerably.”

Releasing on the same date as 3 Storeys are Taapsee Pannu’s romantic comedy Dil Juunglee and Urvashi Rautela’s erotic thriller Hate Story 4. In terms of Hollywood offerings, Tomb Raider and A Wrinkle In Time are also hitting the theatres on March 9. Apart from that, previous releases like Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Padmaavat and Black Panther are still going strong at the box office. As Girish Johar says, “There is a clutter at the box office this weekend and it is definitely a tough job for a film to pull in viewers.” Will 3 Storeys be able to make a place for itself when the celluloid has so much to offer? Only time will tell.

