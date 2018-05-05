3 Dev is different from PK, OMG – Oh My God!: Director Ankoosh Bhatt

3 Dev which stars Karan Singh Grover, Kunaal Roy Kapur and Ravi Dubey will release on June 1. 3 Dev which stars Karan Singh Grover, Kunaal Roy Kapur and Ravi Dubey will release on June 1.

Ankoosh Bhatt, director of 3 Dev, says that his forthcoming film is different from PK and OMG – Oh My God! which had similar storylines based on god and religion. Ankoosh was interacting with media to promote 3 Dev on Friday in Mumbai.

When asked whether he is ready for his film being compared with PK and OMG – Oh My God!, Ankoosh said, “3 Dev is slightly different. If you take example of PK or OMG – Oh My God! those films talked about religious views of people. In this film, we are not talking about religion, we are talking about God in totality.

“God is very different phenomenon than religion. When we divide our self into different religion then every religion has its own god like Allah, Jesus Christ or Brahma, Vishnu and Mahesh but ultimately God is the one who has super powers.”

Ankoosh who has given films like Bhindi Baazaar Inc. and Mumbai Mirror says that 3 Dev delivers a strong message about God and faith”.

“Other films have tried to give message about humanity and other stuff which is right but here, we are trying showcase that how God is important in our life and why we need to have faith in God in today’s time,” he said.

The film revolves around a cynical landlord played by Menon, who gets three tenants in the form of Karan Singh Grover, Kunaal Roy Kapur and Ravi Dubey. The movie also stars Raima Sen, Poonam Kaur, Tisca Chopra, Priya Banerjee and Bengali star Prosenjit Chatterjee.

3 Dev will release on June 1.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App