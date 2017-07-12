26 years of Dil Hai Ki Maanta Nahin: Pooja Bhatt thanks Aamir Khan for being the pain

Pooja Bhatt gave a throwback to Dil Hai Ki Maanta Nahin. Pooja Bhatt gave a throwback to Dil Hai Ki Maanta Nahin.

The 1991 release Dil Hai Ki Maanta Nahi is still fresh in our memories. Starring the young Aamir Khan and beautiful Pooja Bhatt, the film went on to become cult classic not only for its story, but the songs too. It’s a musical drama about two people belonging to different class of the society, who fall in love with each other. As the film completed 26 years of its journey since its release, Pooja Bhatt shared a song video from the film as a throwback to the film and taking her fans through nostalgic moments.

Along with the video, the actor wrote a small note thanking the cast and crew members of the film in which she called Aamir a pain. “26 years of Dil Hai Ki Maanta Nahin, certainly a journey to cherish. Certainly some fine journey to unfurl and throwback into the breeze of life. Thank you Mahesh Films for everything we are in this film and more. Thank you Mukesh Bhatt for making it all come together and thank you Aamir Khan for being the pain that you were. I can’t imagine this film being what it was without your constant nourishment.”

Dil Hai Ki Maanta Nahi is an unofficial remake of the 1934 Hollywood film It Happened One Night, which was previously adapted in Hindi as Chori Chori. At present, on the work front, Aamir is busy with his production venture Secret Superstar which stars Dangal fame Zaira Wasim.

Aamir is also working on Thugs of Hindostan, in which, for the first time he will share screen space with Amitabh Bachchan. Meanwhile, Pooja is prepping up for her comeback this year as an actor.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd